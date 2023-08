Bracing Band Uncommon Ring Personal Space After shoving an enemy, the wearer gains a +1 to their Armour Class until their next turn. A common ring, simple and unadorned. Though there is a certain heft to it…

Where to Get Bracing Band in Baldur’s Gate 3

Bracing Band can be found in the Grymforge Region. Specifically, it’s found from Give the Boots of Speed to Thrinn. Optional reward. .