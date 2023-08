Crusher’s Ring Rare Ring Speed +3m Though caked with mud and grime, the ring smells faintly of lavender. Remarkable, considering where it’s been.

Crusher’s Ring is a Rare Ring found in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Get Crusher’s Ring in Baldur’s Gate 3

Crusher’s Ring can be found in the Goblin Camp Region. Specifically, it’s found from Novice Crusher loot. .