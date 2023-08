Explorer’s Ring Uncommon Ring Nature +1

Survival +1 A radiant and remarkably preserved ring, forged from arandur metal.

Explorer’s Ring is a Uncommon Ring found in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Get Explorer’s Ring in Baldur’s Gate 3

Explorer’s Ring can be found in the Dread Hollow of the Underdark Region. Specifically, it’s found from Near Baelen, the mushroom picker. Skeleton loot, behind tree roots. (Coordinates: X:-10, Y:-60).