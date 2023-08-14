Fetish Of Callarduran Smoothhands | Baldur’s Gate 3

Fetish Of Callarduran Smoothhands Rare Ring Invisibility Cast the Invisibility spell once per Long Rest The smooth, six-pointed star on this ring is beset with small Underdark gemstones, as befits a talisman of the god of mining and patron of deep gnomes.

Fetish Of Callarduran Smoothhands is a Rare Ring found in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Get Fetish Of Callarduran Smoothhands in Baldur’s Gate 3

Fetish Of Callarduran Smoothhands can be found in the Grymforge Region. Specifically, it’s found from Dead deep gnome. (Coordinates: X:-610, Y:409).