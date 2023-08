Guiding Light Uncommon Ring Light Cast the Light cantrip. Used by the previous owner to access both the Underdark’s darkest corners and her own basement, this ring seems to reflect light where there should be none.

Where to Get Guiding Light in Baldur’s Gate 3

Guiding Light can be found in the Arcane Tower of the Underdark Region. Specifically, it’s found from Bernard loot, or on the table if give the right answer to Bernard.. .