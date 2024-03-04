Key Takeaways Save scumming by making dedicated "hard" saves allows for strategic reloads during the battle.

Assemble a strong party with Tav contributing to damage output - mix of Cantrips, melee, & ranged attacks.

Focus on minions, balance health points, use explosives to defeat Zhalk and the Mindflayer, seize Everburn Blade.

Welcome to this comprehensive guide on how to defeat Commander Zhalk, the tutorial boss in Baldur's Gate 3. This early encounter sets the stage for the thrilling adventures ahead, offering significant rewards for those who dare to face this formidable foe. Let's delve into the strategies and preparations necessary to emerge victorious from this optional yet rewarding battle.

Before engaging Commander Zhalk, it's crucial to make dedicated "hard" saves. This practice, known as "save scumming," allows for strategic reloads during various phases of the fight, offering a chance to revise tactics for better outcomes.

Assembling Your Party

Your initial team composition plays a pivotal role in this encounter. Regardless of your character's primary role, ensuring Tav contributes to the damage output is essential. Utilize a mix of Cantrips, melee, or ranged attacks to keep the pressure on Zhalk. In multiplayer mode, remember that while having more players provides a numerical advantage, it also means competition for loot.

Essential Companions

Lae’zel, a formidable fighter, is an automatic addition to your team. Recruiting Shadowheart, a versatile cleric, is highly recommended for her healing and support abilities. Additionally, saving the Intellect Devourer Pet named Us can prove beneficial for its unique abilities to interact with the environment and provide healing.

If Lae’zel is your origin character, you gain another temporary ally, Losiir, another Githyanki Fighter with similar capabilities to Lae’zel.

Take some time to switch up Shadowheart's kit before you begin the encounter. Make sure she has Healing Word, Command, and Bless to make your lives easier through the fight. Her buffs will be invaluable, and her ability to heal the Mindflayer is extremely important. The loadout that I used for her had those spells - they should be all you will need to cast.

Fighting Commander Zhalk

The battle unfolds on the bridge of a Nautiloid, where Zhalk and his minions are engaged in combat with a Mindflayer. This Illithid serves as a temporary ally, so your strategy should aim to eliminate Zhalk's forces while keeping the Mindflayer in play.

Don't bother trying to hit Commander Zhalk with a Guiding Bolt or Inflict Wounds - your chances to hit him are extremely low, and you should not be wasting Spell Slots trying to do damage with Shadowheart. Focus on the Mindflayer, and using Shadowheart to support it, as it will do more damage than anyone in your party can at this point. Use Healing Word on the Mindflayer when it starts to take some damage, and use your second Spell Slot to either Bless the Mindflayer or user Command: Drop on Zhalk.

You can win the fight by either strategy, but a successful Command: Drop on Commander Zhalk will significantly decrease the amount of damage (and therefore heals) you need to use on the Mindflayer.

Tips for a Tactical Approach

Focus on Minions: Initially, concentrate your attacks on Zhalk's weaker minions. Efficiently taking them out with potent single strikes will simplify the subsequent phases of the battle. If you are missing a lot, return to an old save, as this is a timed encounter and you want every turn to mean something.

Positioning Us: Place Us near the control panel as a precautionary measure . While Us departs at the tutorial's end, this character reappears in Act 2, offering further assistance.

. While Us departs at the tutorial's end, this character reappears in Act 2, offering further assistance. Support the Mindflayer: Allow the Mindflayer to inflict the bulk of the damage on Zhalk. Bolster the Mindflayer's efforts with buffs like Shield of Faith or Inspiration. Utilize spells like Command to disarm Zhalk, reducing his threat level.

Balance the Battlefield: Aim to maintain an equilibrium between Zhalk and the Mindflayer's health points, targeting around 20 or fewer. This balance enables you to control the fight's pace, ensuring that you can eliminate both adversaries in quick succession.

Use Explosives: There are Nautiloid tanks around the arena that will explode, if you hit them with a Fireball. Position them close to the Mindflayer and Commander Zhalk as the two fight. There should be three of them in the boss room alone.

You can find Nautiloid tanks throughout the ship in addition to the ones you can find in the Commander Zhalk room itself. Take some extra time to pick them up throughout the ship before you begin this encounter.

As Zhalk and the Mindflayer fight, use Shadowheart to heal the Mindflayer as it loses health. If you feel like trying, you can give the Mindflayer Bless to give it an extra edge in combat. Additionally, you can use Command: Drop on Zhalk to make him drop his weapon (which you can subsequently pick up, if you choose) so that he does less damage to the Mindflayer.

Your focus should be on letting the Mindflayer do the most damage for you. Do your best to keep his health up and do damage on Lae'zel or Tav/Durge, but don't be surprised if you miss a lot - these monsters have very high AC.

Once both the Mindflayer and Zhalk are low enough, use those explosives mentioned above to kill both bosses. You may need to reload a couple of times, as the Mindflayer is incredibly good at missing Commander Zhalk with its attacks.

If you find that you are running dangerously low on Spell Slots for Shadowheart, do not fear. You can shuffle your health potions from Lae'zel and Tav/Durge over to her, and use her to Throw Health Potions at the Mindflayer to heal it. It's best not to use her to attack at all throughout this fight, and instead you will want to have her focus on just straight supporting the Mindflayer. You will use Lae'zel, Tav/Durge, and Us (if you have it) to fight any squishies and Commander Zhalk himself.

Victory and Spoils

Upon defeating Commander Zhalk and the Mindflayer, seize the Everburn Blade, a magical greatsword that inflicts additional fire damage. This weapon serves as an excellent choice for characters like Lae’zel or Karlach, or any melee-focused respecs, and remains valuable throughout much of the game.

Everburn Blade Uncommon Melee Weapon Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~12 Damage Two-Handed 2d6 Slashing Ever-burning

An arcane flame that cannot be quenched. Causes the blade to deal an additional 1d4 Fire damage Proficiency unlocks: Pommel Strike Lacerate Cleave Silent flames surge the length of the blade as soon as it clears the scabbard.



Everburn Blade

If time constraints arise, use Us to activate the control panel, advancing the story to Act 1. However, if the opportunity allows, collect any remaining loot and address residual threats before proceeding.

Defeating Commander Zhalk is a challenging yet rewarding endeavor that sets a strong foundation for your Baldur's Gate 3 adventure. With the right preparation, strategy, and a bit of tactical save management, you can turn this early encounter into a significant victory, paving the way for the epic journey ahead. In addition to all this, and of course bragging rights, you will have the absolute strongest start that you can have in Baldur's Gate 3. When you exit the tutorial, you will already be able to level up to Level 2, and will have a huge chunk of experience under your belt to get to Level 3 (if you managed to kill both Zhalk and the Mindflayer especially).

