Key Takeaways Mol and her gang of thieves are important recurring NPCs in Baldur's Gate 3.

Find Mol in the Druid Grove by following clues and locating a hidden hatch.

Interacting with Mol allows for additional dialogue options, trading, and access to her as a merchant in all Acts.

There are many challenges that come with protecting and saving the Tieflings (over and over again), that you would think that at least the adults would be able to keep their kids in line. Well, I'm here to tell you that that is simply not the case. The Tiefling band, with all its personality and quirk, is home to Mol and her gang of thieves. These NPCs will recur throughout your playthrough, and Mol in particular is a very important character throughout the Baldur's Gate 3 adventure.

Getting on her good side is a game-long ordeal, and you're going to want to start as early as Act 1.

You can find Mol in the Druid Grove, along with all the other Tieflings! However, she is hidden away, and it's going to take some doing to find her. As you enter the Grove, you will notice a line of three cows. Directly past them you will see a child, Doni, looking around, suspiciously. He will be closest to the Strange Ox at one of the ends of the cow line. Approach him and starting talking to him.

The child doesn't have much to say to you. In fact, he's got nothing to say. You can prolong your dialogue with him by picking the talking options, but to save time you can just pick the option to look in the direction that the kid is staring at. The boy will take this opportunity to hide from you, and if you succeed a Perception check, you will notice that he's gone between the rocks. A second successful skill check will reveal that the child has disappeared behind a hidden hatch.

The hatch looks rather small, but you can interact with it to pass through it all the same. When you do, you will have found the Tiefling Hideout. Or, rather Mol's Hideout. She and her merry gang of thief children (sans Arabella) have made a little thieves' guild hideout in the cave below, with barrels of stolen items and goods to go along with it.

There are several NPCs down here, and all of them children. However, the only NPC that's absolutely worth talking to is going to be Mol. You can pretty much ignore the rest of them, as talking to them will not yield you any benefits.

Go further into the cave, and you will find Mol herself.

If you have saved Arabella from Kagha at this point, Mol will immediately acknowledge your efforts. She asks what she can do for you, and you will have the option to persue some extra dialogue with her. This will also give you the ability to trade with her, and she will be a merchant you can access throughout the rest of the game in all Acts.