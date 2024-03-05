Key Takeaways Find Nettie by talking to Arron near Druid Grove gates.

Nettie asks players to drink Wyvern poison if parasite changes.

Nettie directs players to Druid Master Halsin for parasite information.

Attempting to navigate through the "Finding a Cure" quest in the first act of Baldur's Gate 3 can be a complex endeavor, with various paths to success and potential pitfalls involving the Mind Flayer parasites.

This specific side mission entails locating Healer Nettie within the secluded depths of the Druid's Chambers, situated in the Emerald Grove's Inner Sanctum. This guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough for the "Get Help from Healer Nettie" quest, detailing essential items, critical dialogue options, and narrative elements.

Where is Nettie?

You will be set on the path to finding Nettie when you interact with Arron, the merchant near the gates to the Druid Grove. If you speak to him, he will tell you a lot of useful information about the current situation - including where to find a healer to help with your parasite issue. He will tell you about Nettie's whereabouts, in the inner sanctum, in the same place where you save Arabella and speak to Kagha.

Upon immediately entering the Emerald Grove, you will turn right from the stairs. Directly across the table in the center of the room will be the door to the room that Nettie's in.

Complete the 'Get Help from Healer Nettie' Sidequest

Our first encounter with Nettie involves her healing an injured bird, successfully mending the little blue guy right before our eyes.

When she is finished, she will turn to you to speak to you about your issues. If you reveal your afflictions to her, it will become very clear and quickly that she is made uncomfortable by your presence. In fact, upon realizing your affliction, she invites you into a hidden room. She takes you back there, only to reveal the corpse of a Drow on a stone examining table.

At least, she's honest with you about this corpse - it had the same affliction as you do. It's clear as you progress the conversation from here that there is something quite wrong with this scenario, particularly when Nettie turns to the table and draws a viciously spiked branch out like a dagger. She begins to question you. It's best to be as honest as possible with her throughout this conversation, while simultaneously choosing kind options - Nettie doesn't trust you, and that spiky branch she holds could kill you in a second if she just gets one lucky hit on you.

If you're honest, Nettie will be honest in kind, and admits she has no idea how to cure you. Instead, she says you should find the Druid Master Halsin, who has been researching parasites and is the one to ask about this particular affliction. If you've been good and honest with Nettie, she will let you go without a fight so long as you promise her that you will drink a vial of Wyvern poison to kill yourself, should you start to feel yourself changing. Your only way out of this conversation is to agree.