Although not a companion in of himself, the enigmatic Withers is an incredibly important (and entirely missable) NPC to have in the game. Withers contributes to the party outside of the field of battle, by raising fallen party members, allowing you to hire temporary party members called hirelings, and by giving you the ability to re-spec your character if you make a mistake while leveling up.

Where to Find Withers

Withers can be found in the very first dungeon available to you in Baldur's Gate 3 - the Dank Crypt. This dungeon is connected to an Ancient Chapel, giving you two avenues of access to begin this dungeon. The adventure through the dungeon is a dangerous one, and you should consider having a full party with you before you begin it. You can find Shadowheart, Astarion, and Gale all relatively close to the Ancient Chapel on the map, and doing so will save you a ton of time by comparison to soloing the whole dungeon yourself (which is also possible, but I don't recommend it).

Withers can be found in the very last room of the dungeon, in a small room dedicated to the worship of a long-forgotten god, Jerghal.

Fun fact, it's a very popular fan theory that Withers is Jerghal, come to aid you on your adventure.

Facing the giant statue of Jerghal (pictured above), go around to the left to find a pressable button. Pressing it will activate a cutscene, opening a secret door while simultaneously awakening the dead inhabitants of the room that you walked over to get here.

After the cutscene finishes, you will be thrust into combat. The fight isn't too difficult, especially if you took the time to put together a full party before jumping into this dungeon. Whittle down the enemy and emerge victorious - we recommend that you try taking out the ranged Scribe enemies first, as they can cast domes of Silence that will cripple Gale and Shadowheart's spellcasting abilities.

After you've beaten them, return to the button and press it again to enter into the room - Withers' crypt. Interact with the sarcophagus towards the back of the small room to activate a cutscene which will then introduce you to the skeleton of the hour himself.

Withers will talk to you at this point and you must answer his question - 'What is the value of a single mortal life?' Any answer will satisfy him. I suggest picking the roleplay options. Once you have satisfied him, he will meet you back at your camp and become a useable NPC!

What Can Withers Do?

Withers has 3 main functions. These are:

To revive you and your party members if one of you dies. (Costs 200 gold) To respec you. (Costs 100 gold) To allow you to hire a hireling. (Costs 100 gold)

You can access his services simply by speaking to him in his spot at your camp, in which he's made himself quite at home.