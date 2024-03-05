Key Takeaways Get the Helldusk Armor early in BG3 by triggering Raphael and casting Silence

Meet Raphael early by pursuing certain dialogue options and save beforehand

Loot Raphael after casting Silence to get the armor without breaking your game

Welcome, Gamers!

Baldur's Gate 3 is filled to the brim with content, and keeps true to its Dungeons and Dragons roots by allowing us gamers to get away with doing things early. Larian Studios paid special attention to its game, and its audience, and has put in failsafes throughout the game - as well as rewards, for doing things out of order to some extent.

Helldusk Armour Legendary Heavy Armour Camp Supplies 21 Armour Class Helldusk Armour

You are considered Proficient with this armour while wearing it.

Infernal Retribution

When you succeed a Saving Throw, the caster receives Burning for 3 turns.

Prime Aegis of Fire

You have Resistance to Fire damage and cannot be Burned. You take 3 less damage from all sources.

Cast Fly (Recharge: Long Rest) Proficiency unlocks: Carixim, soul-stuffed forgemaster of hellish Avernus, hammers away ceaselessly at new creations. Questions of morality and destiny do not concern him. Conscience is for his betters. He works with cheer, his swollen skin moaning soothingly.



Helldusk Armour

One such reward is the Helldusk Armor, obtainable after killing the Devil Raphael in Act 3's House of Hope dungeon. Usually, you will not be able to obtain this armor until after a huge portion of the game has already been completed, however, there's a way to get the Helldusk Armor as soon as Act 1. With a little bit of ingeniuity from the community, a method for getting Raphael's Helldusk Armor early has emerged that we can take full advantage of - and easily! This guide will teach you exactly what you need to do in order to get this armor early in the game.

Triggering Raphael's First Cutscene

The first thing we need to do is, well, meet Raphael. The Devil triggers in a couple of places, and if you've played the game before, it's most likely you've triggered him just before crossing the bridge to the Risen Road (north of the Blighted Village), or maybe you triggered him whilst exploring the Emerald Grove close to the Harpy encounter.

Before you go to one of these spots, you should ungroup Tav/Durge from the rest of your party. Keep your party a fair distance away from where you suspect your Raphael encounter will trigger.

When you've positioned everyone and you're ready, quickly save. This is just for safety. Once you've got your save finished, advance to the trigger spot with Tav/Durge until Raphael eventually appears behind you and a cutscene starts up.

In the bottom left hand corner of the screen, you will see the option to switch your character. Do this before you click any dialogue options with Raphael. Switch to any of them - I chose Astarion. With this character, you can now freely approach Raphael and Tav/Durge, and shoot an arrow at Raphael. Raphael will then despawn, and your Tav/Durge will exit the cutscene immediately.

Don't worry, you do not have to do enough damage to kill him just yet. That comes next.

After this encounter, you can then progress through Act 1 normally and Raphael will not bother you until you try to go to the Mountain Pass. This is his next trigger spot. Before you try to go to the Mountain Pass, ensure that you have a character in your party that knows Silence. This is crucial, and you cannot do this trick without it. When you're sure you have it, advance to the Mountain Pass.

Raphael Will Appear in Your Camp

Once you've advanced to the Mountain Pass, you will go back to camp and notice that you have a special guest. Raphael himself is standing adjact to Wither's spot in camp, with an exclamation mark above his head. Do not click him.

Instead, you will want to swap to your character that knows Silence. You will cast Silence on Raphael - this will stop him from teleporting you out of the camp. Now that he's trapped, he will not move and will not fight you. You are free to damage him down. He has 666 health (appropriately) and is a high level, high AC monster, so it may take you some time to whittle him down. Once you do, you can loot him and you'll have the Helldusk Armor!

You need to toggle non-lethal damage so you don't kill him and break your game. When you've finally whittled him down, loot him quickly - he doesn't stay unconscious for long.

Don't worry about whether this will affect your cutscenes throughout the game. You can still encounter him properly in the House of Hope, as long as you did not kill him. However, he will look bruised throughout the rest of your cutscenes in your game.