One of the most beloved additions to your camp (and your party, sometimes) is the dog, Scratch. Scratch can be encountered early in Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3 with some exploration and can be spoken to (if you use Speak With Animals). He is a sweet-hearted dog that you meet in tragedy, unfortunately. But you will have every opportunity to give this pup his forever home, and this guide will teach you how to do it.

Where To Meet Scratch

Scratch can be found in the forests outside of the Emerald Grove Druid Circle. Coming out of the circle, if you follow the path closest to the gates towards the west, that's the direction you want to go in order to find Scratch.

You will come across a bridge on this path with a bunch of dead bodies littered on the ground on the other side. You can safely loot these, but don't go too far past them. Beyond the pile is the Blighted Village, which is infested with Goblins. You'll go there soon, but for our purposes, all you have to do is start heading north along the Blighted Village's wall. If you do, you will stumble upon another dead body, and Scratch himself.

The body on the ground belongs to Scratch's owner, and Scratch has stayed around to protect his remains - claiming that the man is simply in need of rest. Despite his words, Scratch can be convinced that his master is not actually just resting but is, in fact, deceased. You have a couple of choices here, but you will have to convince Scratch that his owner has succumbed to his injuries.

How to Recruit Scratch

Here are your options:

Convince Scratch that his owner is dead. Pretend the owner is okay but welcome him anyway. Leave.

Definitely save before you interact with Scratch, as you will have to pass a couple of Persuasion checks if you intend on convincing him that you are a safe person, and to come to your camp after this interaction.

If you don't have Speak With Animals or an Animal Speaking potion, you can use a Perception check to read his collar and find out his name, or a Persuasion check to convince the dog that his owner is dead. You can use Intimidate but... first of all, how dare you, and second of all, if you fail it then you lose your chance at getting Scratch in your camp.

Pick one of the two safest options, and then when you can, allow Scratch to get a taste of your scent by sniffing you. This is crucial, as Scratch will be following his nose to you to find you back at camp. He will not follow you at this point, as he needs some time to mourn his previous master before he joins you. Sweet boy.

Scratch will come to your camp following the next Long Rest. When you see him in camp, he'll have an Exclamation Mark above his head. Interact with him to accept him into your camp, and make sure you give that poor boy all the love he deserves.