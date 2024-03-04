Quick Links How to Get the Everburn Blade

Key Takeaways Get the Everburn Blade from the Nautiloid's last encounter for valuable early-game gear.

The sword does extra fire damage with every hit, making it effective in Act 1.

Use Shadowheart to cast Command on Commander Zhalk to drop the blade, then grab it to keep.

Hey there, gamers!

The Nautiloid is effectively the tutorial of Baldur's Gate 3, and a lot of people tend to just try to rush through it to get to the main story. I can empathize with that inclination, but it really is worth it to stop yourself from rushing through the very end of the Nautiloid. You see, you can get some really great gear - if you take some time to do the last encounter. For example, you can get the beautiful Everburn Blade.

Everburn Blade Uncommon Melee Weapon Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~12 Damage Two-Handed 2d6 Slashing Ever-burning

An arcane flame that cannot be quenched. Causes the blade to deal an additional 1d4 Fire damage Proficiency unlocks: Pommel Strike Lacerate Cleave Silent flames surge the length of the blade as soon as it clears the scabbard.



Everburn Blade

This sword is extremely worthwhile to have in the party - particularly if you give it to Lae'zel. I gave it to my Dark Urge, who I rolled as a Paladin for my most recent playthrough, and it was an amazing early-game piece of gear to have.

The Everburn Blade does fire damage in addition to regular damage with each hit. It does an extra 1d4 Fire every time you hit an enemy with it. This works very well for us in Act 1, where plenty of enemies will take extra damage or effects from Fire damage. Plus, it looks super cool. Check it out:

How to Get the Everburn Blade

You can pick up the Everburn Blade during the very last fight aboard the Nautiloid - against Commander Zhalk. However, this guide isn't about killing Zhalk. You do not have to kill Zhalk in order to get the Everburn Blade. Additionally, it may even be futile to even attempt to kill Zhalk unless you're scum saving the playthrough, which you may even need to do to successfully get his weapon.

You're going to need Shadowheart for this, so make sure you save her from her pod. Go through all the dialogue with her until she joins up with your party. Once you can, click on her portrait to switch to her and then open up her spellbook (on keyboard, you will do this by pressing 'K').

Drop any of her spells that you don't like and put on Command. That's all that you need to worry about for getting the Everburn Blade - again, we're not planning on actually fighting Zhalk.

Once you have this done, you can begin the encounter. The Mindflayer will tell you to ignore the devil and go to the console to teleport to safety - ignore it, for now. Kill any squishies with Lae'zel, Tav/Durge, and Us (if you have it). When it comes to Shadowheart's turn, you're going to want to get as close to Commander Zhalk as you can. Depending on where Shadowheart starts at the beginning of this encounter, you may need Dash in order to get close enough to the Mindflayer and Zhalk.

On your next turn with Shadowheart, you're going to want to quick save. You will then use Command: Drop on Commander Zhalk. This is the part that may take some scum saving, as your chances to use Command on Zhalk are quite low (and this takes a spell slot to do, so you will not be able to just spam it). Keep trying, reloading until he eventually drops it.

As soon as Commander Zhalk finally releases his weapon, you can swoop in with any of your party members to pick the weapon up off the ground. It will say that you're stealing the item, but hey, we don't see any cops around. Pick it up, and then advance into the next room with your full party, leaving Commander Zhalk and the Mindflayer miss eachother for five turns in a row to duke it out. Go to the console, interact with it, and finish the tutorial.

There you have it! Your very own Everburn Blade. If you decided to keep it on Tav, you will have access to the sword immediately. Have fun, gamers!