In Baldur's Gate 3, you have several opportunities to expand on your party. These opportunities begin all the way back in the tutorial, aboard the Nautiloid ship, where you start the game. In this part of the game you will meet Lae'zel and, potentially, Shadowheart (if you don't ignore her in her pod).

Before you meet either of them, however, you will have the opportunity to get a pet-type companion. Its name is Us, and it is an Intellect Devourer that you can save from death aboard the Nautiloid. You can carry Us with you throughout the tutorial, and it will help you in the fights to come (and it will be very useful indeed to have if you plan on trying to kill the Devils at the very end of the tutorial).

After you have finished making your character and looted the very first room of the Nautiloid, you can move on into the next room. You will hear a voice calling out for help in this room. To get to it, make your way to the center of the room and use the elevator to get to the second level - a small lookout with someone in a chair atop it.

You will notice something strange about the person in the chair immediately. Aside from the fact that he is dead, you will also see that the top of his skull has been removed, exposing a brain. Or, in this case, an Intellect Devourer. Currently, Us is trapped within the corpse of the man in the chair and cannot free itself.

It will need your help if it has any chance of surviving this predicament. Interact with the corpse to begin a dialogue with Us.

You can select whatever you want until you get to the first decision you have to make. You will notice that there are two routes in the conversation - one for Strength and one for Dexterity. Either of these choices will work, so pick the one that you have the most proficiency in.

If you hover over the dialogue options before picking them, you can see the bonuses you have that will apply to that choice. It's worth it to slow down and comb through your options, giving yourself the best chance at a successful roll.

After you have picked this, you will then come up to a Dexterity check. You must succeed this in order for Us to be friendly to you throughout the game! Unfortunately, it means you're going to have to mutilate the cute little brain, but it's worth it in the long run.

Make sure you save before you do this, in case you fail the roll. It's a Difficulty Class (DC) 15 Dexterity check, so it is a bit more on the difficult side - even if you are playing a Dexterity-based character.

f you play the Dark Urge, you will have Advantage on this check.

Once you have succeeded this roll, you will have Us! It will join you for the rest of the tutorial before it goes away. However, you can find it again later in the game - in Act 2! Stay tuned for our guide on how to save Us in Act 2.