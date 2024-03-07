Key Takeaways Rescue Karlach for your team - but her Infernal Engine needs help.

Find Dammon the Weaponsmith for a crafty solution.

Grab Infernal Iron in Blighted Village basement to stabilize Karlach's heart.

Hey there, Gamers!

Karlach is one of the possible companions in Baldur's Gate 3, and a beloved character within the main cast of the game. You find her injured and struggling, just off the path of the Risen Road, north of the Blighted Village. When you speak to her, you can recruit her fairly easily - although if Wyll is in the party at the time of meeting her, you will need to pass some skill checks so the two characters don't just kill each other right before your eyes.

Karlach will open up to you quickly about her predicament. Instead of a heart, the one-horned Tiefling has an Infernal Engine where the organ once was. The Infernal Engine works to trengthen Karlach but it was never meant to exist outside of the environment of Avernus. Now in Faerun, the Engine runs too hot to be stable, and Karlach doesn't have a mechanic versed in Infernal Machinery to help her.

That's where you come in.

Finding a Mechanic

If you've been to the Druid Grove at this point, you will have met several Tieflings. One of these Tieflings is Dammon the Weaponsmith, an exceptionally skilled smith that just so happens to be versed in Infernal smithing and machinery. Convenient! You can find Dammon down the hill from the main road through the Druid Grove, among the makeshift tents that the refugees have set up. He has a small forge in this area.

With Karlach in your party, talk to him. He will immediately recognize the presence of Infernal machinery in the area, and Karlach will open up to him about her machine. They will discuss the problem, and Dammon will tell you that he can't fix the machine as it was never meant to operate outside of Avernus to begin with. However, he gives you an alternative - if you can find a piece of Infernal Iron and bring it to him, Dammon will be able to craft something to at least keep Karlach's engine heart stable for the time being.

Where is the Infernal Iron?

Next, all you have to do is find the iron. The closest iron to you at this point will be in the Blighted Village. Upon entering the village, you will notice to your right that there is a set of locked doors. Bring Astarion if you need to, because your way to get a piece of infernal iron will be through these doors.

Proceed down the stairs, where you will see that this building is actually the basement of a blacksmith's shop. Here, there is an abandoned forge (which can be used to make special weaponry, stay tuned for that guide!), and a lot of boxes ripe for the looting. Your Infernal Iron will be in one of these boxes. Be careful, however. There are trapped boxes about.

Once you've picked this up, make sure that Karlach is in your party once more and return to Dammon! In your next conversation with him, Karlach will confirm with you if it's okay to give him the Infernal Iron, and you should. There's really not much else that can be done with Infernal Iron at this point, so it makes no sense to hold onto it - it doesn't even sell for a lot of gold.

You will have to help Karlach with her engine once per Act, so stay tuned for subsequent guides!