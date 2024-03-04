Key Takeaways Talk to Zevlor after the fight to save Arabella.

Help Arabella's parents and avoid provoking a fight.

Persuade Kagha or use Detect Thoughts to save Arabella.

Time and again, you will have the opportunity to come to the aid of the Tieflings in Baldur's Gate 3. Truly, the group could not survive without you - and this is especially for the little girl, Arabella, who has found herself in quite a predicament. After accepting a job from Mol's gang of thieves to steal the Druid Artifact in the Emerald Grove, Arabella gets caught and taken away from her parents by none other than Kagha - the Karen of the Emerald Grove Druidic Circle. This guide will walk you through how to keep Arabella alive in Act 1.

In order to save Arabella, you will first have to talk to Zevlor. He will be available to talk to at any point after you've successfully completed the fight at the door, which should be no trouble at all given you have an army of friendly NPCs to help you. Zevlor will bid you to talk to Kagha, putting you right on the path to the depths of the Grove.

Talk to the Arguing Couple

While you make your way through the Grove, you will come upon two NPCs, Komira and Locke. These are Arabella's parents, and they're absolutely up to their eyes in worry for their daughter's well-being. They bid you to help them get their daughter back, and thus begins your quest.

Make your way further down the path from them and around the Druids standing guard at the entrance to the inner Circle. As Kagha wants to speak with you, you should have no problem getting by them - as long as you don't provoke a fight (doing so will kill all the Tieflings so, you know, don't).

How to Save Arabella

Once you've head on inside the room and into the inner circle of the Grove, you will immediately be thrust into a cutscene. Kagha and Rath, another Druid, are arguing about the proper way to handle Arabella. Kagha wants to imprison her for her attempted crime, all the while intimidating Arabella with her Viper Familiar. Rath, on the other hand, is a good guy and wants to see the girl back to her parents. We like Rath.

They will eventually turn to you for your input. You will have these options:

Thief? Poison? What's this girl's actual crime? Imprison her? She's just a child. Do nothing. One of your guards outside said you wanted to see me. Here I am.

The first two and the last options are safe here. Your next dialogue options are these:

[Nature] Don't Druids cherish harmony? Jailing the girls disrupts nature's balance. [Persuasion] Release her. I'll see that she stays out of trouble. [Detect thoughts] Read Kagha's mind. Keep silent Prepare to attack.

Both the first and second options will save Arabella. Whatever you do, don't keep silent and don't try to attack them. Attacking Kagha at any point (before you reveal her secrets) will lead to the Tieflings' deaths.

If you are a Paladin or a Dark Urge, you will have additional lines of dialogue through this cutscene! The Paladin choices enable you to be the judge of the situation, and all three NPCs will defer to your judgement. If you do go down the Paladin route, you can save her with the top two dialogue options.

Saving Arabella in this cutscene ensures that you see her throughout the game, and her story is a good one. Enjoy, Gamers!