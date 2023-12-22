Unique to Dark Urge origin, the Slayer Form is an extremely powerful feature you can unlock in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3. The Slayer Form is a reward for progressing the Dark Urge’s personal quest line. It allows you to transform into a monster, gifting you with immense strength and damage-dealing capabilities. You also get to do some evil things with it, in true Dark Urge fashion, of course.

Playing the Dark Urge as faithfully evil as you can allows you to unlock the Slayer Form easily, although it can be quite the time commitment. You get it halfway through the game, after all. This article will help you through the process.

Act 1

In Act 1, there is nothing that you really need to do in order to get the Slayer Form. You are fully free to progress the Dark Urge story as you see fit in this portion of the game. So be as evil or as good as you wish to be! It is actually in your favor to make some friends at this point.

With that said, you get an unreasonable amount of forgiveness from companions and the people around you at this point and throughout the story. If you decide to give in to your Dark Urge, and you will be forced into doing so at certain points of the story, you will still have a party to come back to camp to.

This act also introduces the character Sceleritas Fel. This little goblin is your butler, tasked to serve you by the Dark Urge’s father, the god Bhaal himself. Fel will give you the Deathstalker Mantle and urge you to keep being your bad, bad self.

Act 2

Act 2 is the earliest possible time you can get the Slayer Form, so if you want it before Act 3, this is where we need to start paying a little attention. Most of the Dark Urge choices this time around are still pretty free, except for those that happen within the Nightsong questline.

The Nightsong questline comes hand in hand with the companion Shadowheart. The choices you make in this questline affect the person Shadowheart becomes, but luckily, we do not have to worry about this for the purposes of unlocking the Slayer Form. We will be unlocking Slayer Form before we get anywhere near to the end of the Nightsong quest.

Isobel Option

When you reach the Last Light Inn, you will speak to Isobel. She is the Cleric maintaining the protective barrier around the inn. Talking to her triggers an encounter where Marcus will come to capture Isobel.

You have to save her. This can be tricky, as Marcus comes along with several Winged Horrors. We recommend bringing a party that can do a good amount of healing, because it can be difficult to keep Isobel alive through this encounter without some Hit Point regen. Winged Horrors are resistant to Poison damage, so keep that in mind when preparing your spells.

After all that hard work, you will meet with Fel once again, and he bids you to kill her. If you choose to kill her, Fel will give you the Slayer Form. It will also mean that the Last Light Inn loses its protective barrier and you doom everyone within.

If you will not kill her, Fel offers you another option.

Companion Option

Yes, your next option is to kill the companion you are currently romancing, or your closest companion if you do not have a lover at this point.

Whichever option you choose, you will head back to camp for a long rest. You will be visited by Fel once more, and he will give you the Slayer Form.

Act 3

If you decide that you will not do either of those two options, then the next time that you can get the Slayer Form is in Act 3. The Slayer Form will be your reward for completing Orin’s storyline.

Orin will visit you a number of times throughout Act 3, taking the form of people of others, abducting your companions, and taunting you throughout the act. She will continue to do this even after you complete the quest she gives you – which might make this option the most satisfying of the three, if not the most useful.

Once you track Orin down to the Temple of Bhaal deep in the sewers of the Lower City, the Dark Urge will have their memories restored. You will then have the chance to fight Orin. You need to choose the dialogue option: “Show Orin the splendor of Bhaal’s favourite: Call upon the Slayer.”

This will start your fight. Killing her really is not much of a challenge with the Slayer Form. Once you do kill her, you will become Bhaal’s favorite, and he will allow you to retain the Slayer Form. You can use it for the rest of the game.

After

Regardless of which option you pick, once you get the Slayer Form, you should head back to camp. Show it off to your companions for some fun little dialogues.