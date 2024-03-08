Key Takeaways Exploration of Blighted Village unlocks a hidden chamber under the apothecary.

Discover a movable bookcase and lever to access Ilyn Toth's secret lair.

Answer magic mirror's questions correctly to reveal the true necromancer workshop.

After befriending or slaying the Goblins infesting the Blighted Village, you will have access to explore the area. You will have probably already seen the Well and ventured to the Whispering Depths below, but the Blighted Village is also home to a nearby hidden chamber.

Although we know precious little about Ilyn Toth, we can explore his secret lair beneath the Blighted Village apothecary. When you first enter the village, the apothecary will be your building to the left. It's the door right beside the Blighted Village teleport point.

How to Find the Hidden Apothecary Chamber

As you enter the building, you'll see that it looks like any other shop you'd expect (albeit a lot more decrepit and abandoned). It's worth it to loot the various alchemical goods around the shop before you proceed with the quest, but once you're done, return to the main counter. There is a book on the counter that you should read, pointing out the existance of a hidden chamber within the building. The chamber will be just behind the counter itself.

Finding Ilyn Toth's Secret Passage

Once you go into the hidden hatch, you'll come to what seems like just any regular old basement for a wizard. Nothing spectacular lies outwardly here - although, you can loot the paintings here for a nice chunk of gold. The basement workshop is otherwise unremarkable, save for the existance of a secret passage.

The secret passage lies behind a moveable bookcase, which you can activate by finding a lever hidden behind a stack of boxes. This lever will be basically directly across the room from the Ladder you used to come into this place. If you do not pass the Perception check to point it out, you will just have to move the boxes yourself to access the lever.

Going through the secret passage will lead you to a room filled with caskets. If you interact with these, a skeleton will explode out from the casket - surprising your party. You can let it run around the room touching caskets, which will in turn spawn more skeletons (which I recommend for more experience), or you can easily kill it when your turn in the initiative order comes. You will likely have to fight two skeletons total, if you do not kill the skeleton opening the caskets.

In this room, you can also find the scroll that summons the mischeivous Quasit, Shovel. He's not useful in combat, and outright lies to you, but he's kind of cute!

Magic Door Questions and Answers

Towards the back of the skeleton room is a magic mirror, which will ask you a series of questions. You will have to answer these correctly in order to go inside. Here are all the questions and answers:

Question Answer Question 1 "Tell it your name." (If you are a Dragonborn, you can pick the Dragonborn option, too. It works just as well.) Question 2 "Yes, I'm an ally! I'm an ally of your master's!" Question 3 "Szass Tam is a foul, wretched creature." Question 4 "I read a Doctor's Journal - he used balsam ointment to clean a wound." (The Ranger option works fine here, too. Just don't pick any other options that say balsam ointment is good for burns. Shovel lies.) Question 5 Any answer besides "I'd see the ones I love."

Answering the door correctly will allow you safe passage to the true secret lair of Ilyn Toth, revealing the apothecary was a front for a necromancer's workshop instead.

Within this last room is the most important loot of all, and the loot that will coincide with the Dark Amethyst you found in the Whispering Depths.

Be careful when you explore the locked door in this room. Not only is the door trapped, there's a trapped floor panel, and the book beyond is on a trapped pedestal as well. Bring Astarion and hope you get lucky with your Perception checks, or go to turn-based mode to navigate these challenges instead!