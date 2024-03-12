Key Takeaways Find hidden pathway with lever and wardrobe

In the shadowed corners of the Apothecary's Cellar, beneath the eerie silence of the Blighted Village, lies an artifact shrouded in both allure and danger: the Necromancy of Thay. This tome, resting on a forsaken altar behind a steadfast gate, holds secrets that many would dare not whisper. To claim its power, one must navigate a labyrinth of cunning and resolve, where not just locks and traps, but even the very walls may hold the key to advancement or peril.

Finding the Necromancy of Thay in Ilyn Toth's Lair

A Hidden Doorway: Begin your journey with a keen eye, for the path forward is concealed by the mundane—a lever tucked behind a box, a wardrobe that veils more than it reveals. The Guardian Mirror: A mirror stands sentinel, challenging all who dare approach. It seeks to pierce your intentions with questions steeped in lore and deceit. Only the right words, be they born of honesty or cunning, will see you through. Beyond the Gate: The book's guardian, a gate of iron, may yield to those who wield skill, key, or magic. Choose wisely, for each path bears its own burden.

A Cautionary Tale

To touch the tome is to invite the embrace of shadows. A trap, as cunning as it is cruel, lies in wait. Yet, with a careful hand and a clever mind, one might outwit such darkness, trading place with a decoy or disarming the danger unseen.

You're almost definitely going to need to use scum saves to get through all of the skill checks and saving throws when you flip through this book.

The Dark Read

The book clasps its secrets tight, yielding only to the bearer of the Dark Amethyst. Within its pages lie three paths, each a choice that binds and defines how this book will be used in your campagin. Offer it to Astarion and earn his trust, destroy it and bear witness to the wrath of shadows, or delve into its depths, risking sanity for whispers of the dead and knowledge forbidden.

Reading the Necromancy of Thay

With each page turned, the book ensnares you further, a pact of blood for ink. You will have to resist the urge to consume its knowledge in haste, for the book's binding is a chain that might never be released. There are three saving throws and skill checks you must pass in total, each more difficult than the last. Once its secrets are laid bare, it becomes a relic of your journey, a constant companion bearing witness to the choices that have shaped your fate.

In the pursuit of the Necromancy of Thay, tread with care, for the path is fraught with choices that resonate beyond the mere turning of pages. It is a journey not just for the seeking of power, but for the testing of one's very essence against the seductive pull of the dark arts.