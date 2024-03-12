Key Takeaways Monk is ideal for mobility and versatility over Barbarian in the pocket goblin build.

Prioritize Strength in character creation.

Collect the Ring of Flinging, Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo, and The Mighty Cloth for max strength.

There are many ways to play Baldur’s Gate 3. There’s a multitude of builds and ways to engage in specific scenarios. But what if you wanted to opt for even greater chaos without using magic? This might be the perfect build for you. The pocket goblin build isn’t just for keeping goblins in your pockets and throwing them at maximum velocity at your enemies, the perks of the build extend to almost anything you could possibly throw! But do feel free to keep some emergency pocket goblins for tactical use.

Choose Your Class

First off, you’ll want to make a very important choice about which class you’re going to pick for this. There are two options and both are viable. One is just a little better suited for it later once you get more levels under your belt. Those classes are Barbarian or Monk, and for Monk, you will want it to be a strength-based Monk. Now why is Monk better? Doesn’t Barbarian offer the bonus from Barbarian Rage? Yes! Barbarians do give some killer bonuses right away, and while Monks are a Dexterity-based melee class, they offer a little more flexibility in what they do with their bonus action than Barbarians. You need to kill enemies quickly so that you may throw them at other enemies, and after level 6, Monks can demolish most enemies in the game very quickly. A Monk’s unarmed strike damage dice will level with your character and the class gets to follow up attacks with another unarmed strike after every attack. Monks can also use an action to activate Step of the Wind. This will double their movement speed, and they can continue to jump without requiring a bonus action.

Using Monk might just be better suited for this build in general, and you can get a good amount of strength bonuses needed solely from gear in the game. But this is all up to you, the player, because sometimes having a Barbarian toss enemies around is just as satisfying as hand-tailoring a Monk to do this as well.

The Barbarian subclass is a little more important than the Monks. I would recommend using the Berserker subclass for Barbarian so that you can make use of their Enraged throw action while in combat.

Monk subclasses have a lot more freedom with this build. If you use Way of the Open Palm, you are able to stun, prone, and push your enemies with your bonus actions and low Ki cost. Or you can utilize the Way of the Four Elements subclass and gain access to ranged attacks with Fangs of the Fire Snake, the class action to Hold Person, another class action to use Fire Ball. There are many more spells you can use your actions on if you need something more than being able to throw whatever you would like.

Stat Options in Character Creation

For Barbarian, this is already straight forward. They build up strength and go to town. But Monk will have a couple of choices for you to make it your own type of build. You can optimize AC and Attack for Monk, but on the flipside, Constitution, Wisdom, and Charisma are all prioritized the same, but one of these has to be dropped to an 8 instead of a 10. There are spells in the game that will force Wisdom and Charisma saving throws, and those spells are typically scarier than anything that forces a Constitution saving throw. So, I’d personally recommend putting Constitution at an 8.

The stats for Monk would look like this:

Ability Ability Score Bonus Strength 14 Dexterity 16 +2 Constitution 8 Intelligence 10 Wisdom 16 +1 Charisma 10

The next option for stats is just taking a point away from your Dexterity and making it so you no longer have a -1 for Constitution saving throw and checks.

Ability Ability Score Bonus Strength 14 Dexterity 15 +2 Constitution 9 Intelligence 10 Wisdom 16 +1 Charisma 10

After this, you’ll start your adventure as normal and once you get to level 4 you will want to make sure to pick up the Tavern Brawler feat to apply a Strength modifier to all of your unarmed strikes and improvised weapon throws.

Items You Will Need

There are three items that you’ll absolutely want for this build, two of which are available in Act 1. The first item is the Ring of Flinging, which is sold by Arron in the Druid’s Grove. The second item will be the Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo, and this is a quest reward from the “Find the Mushroom Picker” quest.

The third item you will want can be purchased in Act 2 from Quartermaster Talli at the Last Light Inn. The item is The Mighty Cloth.

The Ring of Flinging will allow the wearer to gain a 1d4 bonus for throw damage. The Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo allow the wearer to deal an additionial 1d4 damage with throwing attacks and improvised weapons. Lastly, The Mighty Cloth will increase your strength score by 2 to a maximum of 20, and you have an advantage on saving throws against being restrained.

Additionally, you can get even more strength if you pick a Human or Half-Elf for your race and then have access to Civil-Militia to allow for Halberd Experience. Choosing that option will allow you to buy and use the Harmonium Halberd from Quartermaster Talli at the Last Light Inn. The Harmonium Halberd will increase the Strength cap and add another +2 to the stat itself, bringing Strength up to a total of 22.

Ring of Flinging Uncommon Ring Camp Supplies Armour Class Throwing Boost

The wearer gains a 1d4 bonus to throw damage. Proficiency unlocks: Organisations like the Harpers do not relegate their activities to head-to-head combat - many a moonlit chase with an evildoer has been resolved with a loose roof tile and a decent throwing arm.





Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo Rare Gloves Camp Supplies Armour Class Kushigo's Might

The wearer deals an additional 1d4 damage with Throw Attacks and attacks made with Improvised Weapons. Proficiency unlocks: Forsaking his infamous armour, Kushigo left Irishi's body and wandered naked, without thought or care, into the barren countryside. The land was flat and desolate under the red-gold sun, compared to his lonely heart, it seemed alive with joy.





The Mighty Cloth Rare Clothes Camp Supplies Armour Class Proficiency unlocks:





Harmonium Halberd Rare Melee Weapon Camp Supplies Armour Class 2~11 Damage Two-Handed 1d10+1 Slashing Weapon Enchantment +1

Strength +2 (up to 23)

Intelligence -1

Wisdom -1 Proficiency unlocks: Extra Reach The platinum inlays of this halberd hum an otherworldy harmony in the key of C, heightening the wielder's vigour but diminishing their mental faculties. The sound it makes is pining, as if far from its rightful home.





The Point of All This Work

The whole idea is to use Tavern Brawler to up your Strength by 1, and use Auntie Ethel’s skill buff the same way to get your Strength stat to 16. With The Mighty Cloth you’ll get a +2 to get to 18 Strength. After that, you can get your Strength to 20 via Ability Score Improvement when you are able to choose a secondary feat.

With all of these items and stats combined, you can keep goblins in your pockets from Act 1 if you so choose. No judgment here, it’s not our fault that they make for good improvised corpse missiles. By the time you reach the Strength cap of 20 you will even be able to throw medium-sized corpses. Which means that you can not only keep pocket goblins for throwing, but you can also throw almost any enemy you face in the game from that point on. Make sure to throw the pocket goblins, enemies, and possibly your party to your heart’s content if you wish. This is a fairly versatile build on the Monk side and still very fun for the Barbarian as well.