Ring Of Absolute Force | Baldur’s Gate 3

Ring Of Absolute Force Uncommon Ring

Thunderwave Release a wave of thunderous force. It deals 2d8 Thunder damage and pushed away creatures and objects.

Recharge Once per Short Rest

A forbidding power wafts from this ring, heightened by the menacing glare of the Absolute’s symbol. As if echoing Thrinn’s zealotry, the ring’s power seeks out only non-believers – those branded by the Absolute need fear no harm.