Ring Of Absolute Force | Baldur’s Gate 3

Ring Of Absolute Force
Uncommon Ring
Thunderwave
Release a wave of thunderous force. It deals 2d8 Thunder damage and pushed away creatures and objects.
Recharge Once per Short Rest
A forbidding power wafts from this ring, heightened by the menacing glare of the Absolute’s symbol. As if echoing Thrinn’s zealotry, the ring’s power seeks out only non-believers – those branded by the Absolute need fear no harm.
Ring Of Absolute Force is a Uncommon Ring found in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Where to Get Ring Of Absolute Force in Baldur’s Gate 3
Ring Of Absolute Force can be found in the Grymforge Region. Specifically, it’s found from Sergeant Thrinn loot.