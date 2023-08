Ring Of Fire Uncommon Ring Burning Fury When dealing Fire damage, the wearer deals an additional 1 Fire damage. A burning heat radiates from this ring, warming the wearer from head to toe.

Ring Of Fire is a Uncommon Ring found in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Get Ring Of Fire in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ring Of Fire can be found in the Myconid Colony of the Underdark Region. Specifically, it’s found from ‘Avenge Glut”s Circle’ quest optional reward. .