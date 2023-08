Ring Of Poison Resistance Rare Ring Resistance to Poison Damage The ring’s emerald glows a deep, deadly green.

Ring Of Poison Resistance is a Rare Ring found in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Get Ring Of Poison Resistance in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ring Of Poison Resistance can be found in the Shattered Sanctum of the Goblin Camp Region. Specifically, it’s found from Skeleton loot before the Worg Pens door.