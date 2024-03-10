Key Takeaways Secluded Cove in Emerald Grove lures visitors with harpies' deadly song, putting them at risk.

Harpies can hypnotize in battle - ranged characters key to breaking concentration and saving Mirkon.

Focus on saving Tiefling boy and breaking harpy's concentration to succeed in the Secluded Cove encounter.

Hello, Gamers!

Within the Emerald Grove Druidic Circle is a small off-shoot area that's easy to miss. When you enter into the area where the druids are doing their ritual, you will notice a small stone doorway to the left of the stairs from where first enter in. These stones mark a path that leads to two places - one goes uphill, where you can meet Alvira, and the other goes down to a beach.

This is the Secluded Cove - a beautiful little area, were it not overridden by harpies. The Secluded Cove lures people in with the beautiful song of harpies, enchanting the less knowledgeable to come closer and closer until eventually they deliver themselves straight into a harpy's waiting claws.

This is the predicament of one such Tiefling boy, Mirkon, who has wandered all the way down to the shoreline to pursue this deadly song. Mirkon will die without your help, and this guide will help you save him and kill the harpies once and for all.

Preparing for the Encounter

The main danger of the Secluded Cove harpy fight is that the harpies can hypnotize you, enticing you towards them and skipping your turn in the initiative. Only successful saving throws will save you from this effect. The only other thing that you can do to save yourself is to break the concentration of the harpy that's singing.

With this in mind, I recommend having a lot of ranged firepower in the party. Bring Gale (Magic Missile is godlike here), and then bring Astarion with dual-hand crossbows (so that he can effectively have 3 chances to break the harpy's concentration). You will want to keep these two far from the beach so that they don't wind up in the harpy's faces after just one turn's worth of movement. Otherwise, bring a stronger character like Lae'zel or Karlach to go to the beach itself. The purpose of this character is to get the boy out of danger faster.

Starting the Secluded Cove Encounter

Have your Tav/Durge and your tankier character start off closest to Mirkon. In the back, have Astarion Hide, and hope he succeeds in his saving throws when the harpys start singing. Keep Gale far from the beach, but just close enough to hit the harpys with his spells. I recommend not positioning him on the winding path with cliffs, as the harpies can and will fly to this area very quickly.

When you're ready, begin the encounter. If the harpy sings and your character doesn't succeed its saving throw, use Astarion to shoot at three times in attempts to break concentration before you do these character's turns. You may need to move quickly, as initiative rolls fast.

As soon as you can, make sure that the Tiefling boy doesn't get out into the water and in harm's way. I liked to use either Lae'zel and Karlach to throw him up to the path - although you have to be careful not to do too much damage to him. Damaging him will make Mol mad at you, but this was the only reliable way I could save him - the harpies can one-shot down him very easily.

Otherwise, you're going to want to focus your firepower on the harpy that is singing. Don't let a turn go by where you don't try to break its concentration, and you will clear this fight in no time!