Wall of Thorns Conjuration Level 6 Spell 7~56 Damage 7d8 Piercing Create a wall of pliable, twisted thorns surrounded by Entangling vines. Creatures can move through the wall, but they take 7~56 Piercing damage per turn, and their movement speed is quartered. 1 turn 1 turn 60ft DEX Save Concentration

