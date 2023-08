Weakening Strike Weapon Action Target an enemy’s hands with a non-lethal attack and possibly inflict Weak Grip. Creatures without weapons can’t have Weak Grip. 2 turns (when inflicting Weak Grip) 2 turns (when inflicting Weak Grip) Weapon Range Short Rest

Weakening Strike is a Weapon Action in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Additional information for Weakening Strike

This Action is only available to characters that have the proffiency when wielding one of the following weapons: