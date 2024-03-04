Key Takeaways Key companions Shadowheart, Astarion, Lae'zel join you early in Act 1 at the beach.

In Act 2, Jaheira, Halsin, Minthara are pivotal companions that can be recruited.

Minsc, a familiar face from Baldur's Gate games, can be recruited in Act 3.

If you find yourself wondering when you're supposed to get companions, then look no further than this guide. There's nothing worse than second guessing your decisions as you play the game, wondering if you've missed an important character by accident. This resource will serve to tell you when and where you will encounter all of the companions you can possibly have in Baldur's Gate 3, giving you some peace of mind for the adventure to come.

Act 1

Shadowheart

Shadowheart is a High-Half Elf Trickster Domain Cleric, and is the second main character of the story next to Tav or the Dark Urge. Thankfully, this main character evergy gives her plot armor that works in your favour. If there's any companion on this list to not be afraid to lose, it's her.

Shadowheart lands nearest to you - not just fifteen meters away from where you will spawn upon the Ravaged Beach. You can talk to her right away by waking her up, or you can ignore her and she will eventually make her way to the Druid Grove. Try as you might, Shadowheart cannot be ignored and even if you do decide to leave her on the beach, she will find her way into your party as you progress through Act 1 - one way or another.

You don't even have to save her aboard the Nautiloid for her to join you.

Lae'zel

Lae'zel is an amazing warrior, a ferocious psionic fighter even by Githyanki creche standards. Although at first she seems incredibly grumpy and ill-mannered, she is one of the best additions to your team. She boasts a lot about her combat abilities, but let's be real - she's a Fighter, the best class objectively in Dungeons and Dragons, let alone Baldur's Gate 3. She's got every right to boast. Moving on.

Although you have already met Lae'zel in the Nautiloid, she's gotten herself rather...tied up. When you come upon her again following the tutorial, she will be trapped and at the mercy of two Tieflings. Convince the Tieflings to leave, or kill them, and then free Lae'zel from her prison. This will also be in the Ravaged Beach section of the map.

Astarion

Astarion is a sly, High Elf Rogue with a terrible secret - he's a vampire spawn. For whatever reason, he is now capable of walking around in the sunlight - a feat unheard of for vampire spawn.

Astarion will be near the Nautiloid crash site, basically just outside of the ship on a cliff overlooking the Ravaged Beach. When you get close to him, he will initiate a cutscene with you, and you can convince him to join your party.

Gale

A Human Wizard, Gale's the embodiment of ambition but also one of the more easy-going companions you can recruit. He carries with him a terrible and destructive secret, although he's confident he can overcome it.

Gale can be found after the Nautiloid crashes, hilariously stuck in a rock via magic. He will be along the road in the Ravaged Beach section of the map. Help him out of his predicament, and he will offer to join your party. Accept if for no other reason than to enjoy his witty banter, although you would be sorely remiss if you do not use him in combat.

Wyll

Wyll is a Human Warlock, known all across the Sword Coast as the 'Blade of Frontiers'. He is pacted by a devil, which gives him his magical abilities - and, eventually, his devillishly good looks.

You can encounter Wyll in the Druid Grove, following the initial fight at the Druid Grove's gate. Once you have beaten the Goblins, you can enter into the Druid Grove and speak to him. He will eventually agree to join your party.

Karlach

Karlach is a Zariel Tiefling and a Barbarian, a rogue agent of the Devil Zariel herself. She has an Infernal Engine for a heart and is, legitimately, one of the sweetest characters in the game despite her spikey and fiery exterior.

Karlach can be found on the Risen Road, north of the Blight Village. She will be injured following a fight with some fake Paladins of Tyr. Talk to her, agree to help her kill the Paladins, and then go dispatch of them with her in your party. She will join your party once they are dealt with.

Minthara

Minthara is a Lolth-Sworn Drow Paladin who has dedicated herself not to the Absolute.

Although Minthara won't actually join your party as a member until Act 2, if you decide that you will help the Goblins in the Raid the Grove quest, you will acquire her very easily.

You should only do this if you plan on doing an Evil run of the game.

If you are not doing an Evil run, then when you meet her in Act 1, you will want to make her Temporarily Hostile. You can do so by stealing something in front of her. Engage in combat, and activate non-lethal damage. Knock her out, and then finish your business at the Goblin Camp without leaving for a long rest. If you do this correctly, you will see her again in Act 2. You will need to do this if you plan on romancing her.

Halsin

Halsin is a Wood Elf Druid, a Silvanus faithful through and through, and the First Druid of the Emerald Grove.

You will hear about Halsin long before you actually meet him, as several NPCs will bid you to find Master Halsin in the Goblin Camp. He will be in the Worg Pens, in the depths of the Goblin Camp. You will have to kill the Goblins in the room to free him. From here, he will fight alongside you as a pet. You will not be able to actively fight as Halsin until Act 2.

Act 2

Minthara (continued)

If you are doing a good run of the game, then you will see her on trial at the Moonrise Towers. You will have to rescue her from her fate of torture in order to recruit her as a companion.

Jaheira

A familiar face to those who have played the other Baldur's Gate games, Jaheira is a High Half-Elf Druid - the very same Harper from the tales of old.

You will initially run into Jaheira during Act 2 at Last Light Inn. Depending on your decisions through Act 2 (and if you decided to save the Tieflings or not in Act 1), you can acquire her as a party member near the end of this Act.

The way that you will acquire her is by completing the assault on Moonrise Towers. After clearing the first floor, you can ask her to help you in the fight against Ketheric Thorm - she will come with you for the first fight, and then can be persuaded to follow you onto the nautiloid to fight him again. Once you have beaten him, you can ask her to join you.

Halsin (continued)

Halsin will eventually reach out to you about rescuing Thaniel and Oliver inside the shadow-cursed lands of Act 2. Complete this questline, and Halsin will join your party permanently.

Act 3

Minsc

A Human Ranger, Minsc is another familiar face from the previous Baldur's Gate games. He is the same Minsc to have traveled with Jaheira in the tales of old.

Minsc can only be obtained in Act 3, where he will be talked about as the Stonelord. In order to recruit him, you will have to complete the Aid the Underduke questline. He will join you after.