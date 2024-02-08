Diablo 4's Season of the Construct is well underway and that means all kinds of new rewards are up for grabs. Far beneath Kehjistan, Malphas and his army of constructs are plotting Sanctuary's destruction, and that can only mean one thing. A new battle pass. In this comprehensive guide, we'll go over exactly what the latest battle pass contains (across all three tiers) so that you won't miss out on any of this season's goodies.
All Free Battle Pass Rewards
The free battle pass includes 28 tiers worth of rewards, including titles, transmogs, and smoldering ash (a seasonal currency). Here's the free battle pass in full. It's worth remembering that nothing on any level of the battle pass affects your character's stats directly. It's all cosmetic, so you shouldn't feel too much pressure to spend money on the premium tiers.
|
Tier
|
Free
|
Reward
|
Type
|
2
|
Free
|
Artificer's Shirt
|
Cosmetic Chest Armor
|
5
|
Free
|
Fabricate Bow
|
Cosmetic Bow
|
8
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
12
|
Free
|
Artificer's Britches
|
Cosmetic Pants
|
16
|
Free
|
Fabricate Harpoon
|
Cosmetic Polearm
|
18
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
22
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
23
|
Free
|
Artificer's Boots
|
Cosmetic Boots
|
25
|
Free
|
Fabricate Staff
|
Cosmetic Staff
|
28
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
32
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
35
|
Free
|
Fabricate Scythe
|
Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe
|
36
|
Free
|
Artificers Gauntlets
|
Cosmetic Gloves
|
38
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
42
|
Free
|
Fabricate Focus
|
Cosmetic Focus
|
45
|
Free
|
Ensign of the Vault
|
Mount Trophy
|
48
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
49
|
Free
|
Austere Gate
|
Town Portal
|
52
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
58
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
62
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
68
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes X2
|
Currency
|
72
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
75
|
Free
|
Artificer's Cavalier
|
Cosmetic Helm
|
77
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes
|
Currency
|
78
|
Free
|
Vault Keeper
|
Player Title
|
82
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes X2
|
Currency
|
88
|
Free
|
Smoldering Ashes X3
|
Currency
All Premium Battle Pass Rewards
That's the free stuff out of the way, but there's plenty more on offer for those who pay (either $10 or 1000 Platinum) to unlock the premium pass. 62 tiers, including more cosmetics, more emotes, more titles, more everything. There's a lot to get your head around, so hopefully this list helps you make the most of what's on offer. The premium tier also includes Platinum, the in-game premium currency.
|
Tier
|
Premium
|
Reward
|
Type
|
1
|
Premium
|
Clockwork Equid
|
Mount Armor
|
3
|
Premium
|
Spheral Broad Axe
|
Cosmetic Axe
|
4
|
Premium
|
Keeper's Image
|
Mount Trophy
|
6
|
Premium
|
Mechanist Ikon
|
Emblem
|
7
|
Premium
|
Spheral Shillelagh
|
Cosmetic Staff
|
9
|
Premium
|
Spheral Thresher
|
Cosmetic Scythe
|
10
|
Premium
|
Adamant Drapes
|
Cosmetic Pants
|
11
|
Premium
|
Spheral Quarterstaff
|
Cosmetic Staff
|
13
|
Premium
|
Runic Threshold
|
Town Portal
|
14
|
Premium
|
Platinum x60
|
Currency
|
16
|
Premium
|
Smiling Yshari
|
Player Title
|
17
|
Premium
|
Simple Nuisance
|
Emote
|
19
|
Premium
|
Spheral Arbalest
|
Cosmetic Crossbow
|
20
|
Premium
|
Adamant Shell
|
Cosmetic Chest Armour
|
21
|
Premium
|
Spheral Morning Star
|
Cosmetic Two-Handed Mace
|
24
|
Premium
|
Platinum x60
|
Currency
|
26
|
Premium
|
Spheral Bulwark
|
Cosmetic Shield
|
27
|
Premium
|
Accumulation Assembly
|
Mount Trophy
|
29
|
Premium
|
Filthy Abomination
|
Emote
|
30
|
Premium
|
Adamant Grips
|
Cosmetic Gloves
|
31
|
Premium
|
Spheral Core
|
Cosmetic Focus
|
33
|
Premium
|
Adamant Jambeau
|
Cosmetic Boots
|
34
|
Premium
|
Platinum x60
|
Currency
|
37
|
Premium
|
Damned Pest
|
Emote
|
39
|
Premium
|
Spheral Astrolabe
|
Cosmetic Totem
|
40
|
Premium
|
Adamant Helm
|
Cosmetic Helm
|
41
|
Premium
|
Foolish Vermin
|
Emote
|
43
|
Premium
|
Platinum x60
|
Currency
|
44
|
Premium
|
Unnatural Menace
|
Emote
|
46
|
Premium
|
Platinum x60
|
Currency
|
47
|
Premium
|
Soul Momentum
|
Headstone
|
50
|
Premium
|
Awoken Adamant Gauntlets
|
Cosmetic Gloves
|
51
|
Premium
|
Spheral Glaive
|
Cosmetic Polearm
|
53
|
Premium
|
Pentacle Frons
|
Emblem
|
54
|
Premium
|
Platinum x60
|
Currency
|
55
|
Premium
|
Folio Of The Loom
|
Mount Trophy
|
56
|
Premium
|
Platinum x60
|
Currency
|
57
|
Premium
|
Energized Spheral Star
|
Cosmetic Mace
|
59
|
Premium
|
Scowling Ennead
|
Player Title
|
60
|
Premium
|
Awoken Adamant Greaves
|
Cosmetic Boots
|
61
|
Premium
|
Spheral Reflex
|
Cosmetic Bow
|
63
|
Premium
|
Spheral Tome
|
Cosmetic Focus
|
64
|
Premium
|
Platinum x70
|
Currency
|
65
|
Premium
|
Luminescent Beacon
|
Mount Trophy
|
66
|
Premium
|
Energized Spheral Wand
|
Cosmetic Wand
|
67
|
Premium
|
Platinum x70
|
Currency
|
69
|
Premium
|
The Witchtongue
|
Cosmetic Dagger
|
70
|
Premium
|
Awoken Adamant Faulds
|
Cosmetic Pants
|
71
|
Premium
|
Spheral Reaper
|
Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe
|
73
|
Premium
|
Ghost In The Machine
|
Headstone
|
74
|
Premium
|
Platinum x70
|
Currency
|
76
|
Premium
|
Energized Spheral Acinaces
|
Cosmetic Dagger
|
79
|
Premium
|
Bone Clan Kopesh
|
Cosmetic Sword
|
80
|
Premium
|
Awoken Adamant Brigadine
|
Cosmetic Chest Armour
|
81
|
Premium
|
Spheral Broadsword
|
Cosmetic Two-Handed Sword
|
83
|
Premium
|
Energized Spheral Xiphos
|
Cosmetic Sword
|
84
|
Premium
|
Platinum x70
|
Currency
|
85
|
Premium
|
Gimbal Admission
|
Town Portal
|
86
|
Premium
|
Prime Evil
|
Emblem
|
87
|
Premium
|
Energized Spheral Labrys
|
Cosmetic Two-Handed Axe
|
89
|
Premium
|
Awoken Adamant Armet
|
Cosmetic Helm
|
90
|
Premium
|
Awoken Spheral Barding
|
Mount Armour
Accelerated Battle Pass Rewards
For those who want absolutely everything the season of the construct has to offer, the accelerated battle pass is the best and only option. Not only does it grant 20 tier skips, it unlocks the exclusive "Spinning Loom" emote for each class. The accelerated pass costs 2800 Platinum and is a great option for all you completionists out there.