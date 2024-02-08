Diablo 4's Season of the Construct is well underway and that means all kinds of new rewards are up for grabs. Far beneath Kehjistan, Malphas and his army of constructs are plotting Sanctuary's destruction, and that can only mean one thing. A new battle pass. In this comprehensive guide, we'll go over exactly what the latest battle pass contains (across all three tiers) so that you won't miss out on any of this season's goodies.

Diablo IV Battle Pass

All Free Battle Pass Rewards

The free battle pass includes 28 tiers worth of rewards, including titles, transmogs, and smoldering ash (a seasonal currency). Here's the free battle pass in full. It's worth remembering that nothing on any level of the battle pass affects your character's stats directly. It's all cosmetic, so you shouldn't feel too much pressure to spend money on the premium tiers.

Tier

Free

Reward

Type

2

Free

Artificer's Shirt

Cosmetic Chest Armor

5

Free

Fabricate Bow

Cosmetic Bow

8

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

12

Free

Artificer's Britches

Cosmetic Pants

16

Free

Fabricate Harpoon

Cosmetic Polearm

18

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

22

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

23

Free

Artificer's Boots

Cosmetic Boots

25

Free

Fabricate Staff

Cosmetic Staff

28

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

32

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

35

Free

Fabricate Scythe

Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe

36

Free

Artificers Gauntlets

Cosmetic Gloves

38

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

42

Free

Fabricate Focus

Cosmetic Focus

45

Free

Ensign of the Vault

Mount Trophy

48

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

49

Free

Austere Gate

Town Portal

52

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

58

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

62

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

68

Free

Smoldering Ashes X2

Currency

72

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

75

Free

Artificer's Cavalier

Cosmetic Helm

77

Free

Smoldering Ashes

Currency

78

Free

Vault Keeper

Player Title

82

Free

Smoldering Ashes X2

Currency

88

Free

Smoldering Ashes X3

Currency

All Premium Battle Pass Rewards

That's the free stuff out of the way, but there's plenty more on offer for those who pay (either $10 or 1000 Platinum) to unlock the premium pass. 62 tiers, including more cosmetics, more emotes, more titles, more everything. There's a lot to get your head around, so hopefully this list helps you make the most of what's on offer. The premium tier also includes Platinum, the in-game premium currency.

Tier

Premium

Reward

Type

1

Premium

Clockwork Equid

Mount Armor

3

Premium

Spheral Broad Axe

Cosmetic Axe

4

Premium

Keeper's Image

Mount Trophy

6

Premium

Mechanist Ikon

Emblem

7

Premium

Spheral Shillelagh

Cosmetic Staff

9

Premium

Spheral Thresher

Cosmetic Scythe

10

Premium

Adamant Drapes

Cosmetic Pants

11

Premium

Spheral Quarterstaff

Cosmetic Staff

13

Premium

Runic Threshold

Town Portal

14

Premium

Platinum x60

Currency

16

Premium

Smiling Yshari

Player Title

17

Premium

Simple Nuisance

Emote

19

Premium

Spheral Arbalest

Cosmetic Crossbow

20

Premium

Adamant Shell

Cosmetic Chest Armour

21

Premium

Spheral Morning Star

Cosmetic Two-Handed Mace

24

Premium

Platinum x60

Currency

26

Premium

Spheral Bulwark

Cosmetic Shield

27

Premium

Accumulation Assembly

Mount Trophy

29

Premium

Filthy Abomination

Emote

30

Premium

Adamant Grips

Cosmetic Gloves

31

Premium

Spheral Core

Cosmetic Focus

33

Premium

Adamant Jambeau

Cosmetic Boots

34

Premium

Platinum x60

Currency

37

Premium

Damned Pest

Emote

39

Premium

Spheral Astrolabe

Cosmetic Totem

40

Premium

Adamant Helm

Cosmetic Helm

41

Premium

Foolish Vermin

Emote

43

Premium

Platinum x60

Currency

44

Premium

Unnatural Menace

Emote

46

Premium

Platinum x60

Currency

47

Premium

Soul Momentum

Headstone

50

Premium

Awoken Adamant Gauntlets

Cosmetic Gloves

51

Premium

Spheral Glaive

Cosmetic Polearm

53

Premium

Pentacle Frons

Emblem

54

Premium

Platinum x60

Currency

55

Premium

Folio Of The Loom

Mount Trophy

56

Premium

Platinum x60

Currency

57

Premium

Energized Spheral Star

Cosmetic Mace

59

Premium

Scowling Ennead

Player Title

60

Premium

Awoken Adamant Greaves

Cosmetic Boots

61

Premium

Spheral Reflex

Cosmetic Bow

63

Premium

Spheral Tome

Cosmetic Focus

64

Premium

Platinum x70

Currency

65

Premium

Luminescent Beacon

Mount Trophy

66

Premium

Energized Spheral Wand

Cosmetic Wand

67

Premium

Platinum x70

Currency

69

Premium

The Witchtongue

Cosmetic Dagger

70

Premium

Awoken Adamant Faulds

Cosmetic Pants

71

Premium

Spheral Reaper

Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe

73

Premium

Ghost In The Machine

Headstone

74

Premium

Platinum x70

Currency

76

Premium

Energized Spheral Acinaces

Cosmetic Dagger

79

Premium

Bone Clan Kopesh

Cosmetic Sword

80

Premium

Awoken Adamant Brigadine

Cosmetic Chest Armour

81

Premium

Spheral Broadsword

Cosmetic Two-Handed Sword

83

Premium

Energized Spheral Xiphos

Cosmetic Sword

84

Premium

Platinum x70

Currency

85

Premium

Gimbal Admission

Town Portal

86

Premium

Prime Evil

Emblem

87

Premium

Energized Spheral Labrys

Cosmetic Two-Handed Axe

89

Premium

Awoken Adamant Armet

Cosmetic Helm

90

Premium

Awoken Spheral Barding

Mount Armour

Accelerated Battle Pass Rewards

Diablo 4 BP Tiers

For those who want absolutely everything the season of the construct has to offer, the accelerated battle pass is the best and only option. Not only does it grant 20 tier skips, it unlocks the exclusive "Spinning Loom" emote for each class. The accelerated pass costs 2800 Platinum and is a great option for all you completionists out there.