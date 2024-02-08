Diablo 4's Season of the Construct is well underway and that means all kinds of new rewards are up for grabs. Far beneath Kehjistan, Malphas and his army of constructs are plotting Sanctuary's destruction, and that can only mean one thing. A new battle pass. In this comprehensive guide, we'll go over exactly what the latest battle pass contains (across all three tiers) so that you won't miss out on any of this season's goodies.

All Free Battle Pass Rewards

The free battle pass includes 28 tiers worth of rewards, including titles, transmogs, and smoldering ash (a seasonal currency). Here's the free battle pass in full. It's worth remembering that nothing on any level of the battle pass affects your character's stats directly. It's all cosmetic, so you shouldn't feel too much pressure to spend money on the premium tiers.

Tier Free Reward Type 2 Free Artificer's Shirt Cosmetic Chest Armor 5 Free Fabricate Bow Cosmetic Bow 8 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 12 Free Artificer's Britches Cosmetic Pants 16 Free Fabricate Harpoon Cosmetic Polearm 18 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 22 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 23 Free Artificer's Boots Cosmetic Boots 25 Free Fabricate Staff Cosmetic Staff 28 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 32 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 35 Free Fabricate Scythe Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe 36 Free Artificers Gauntlets Cosmetic Gloves 38 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 42 Free Fabricate Focus Cosmetic Focus 45 Free Ensign of the Vault Mount Trophy 48 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 49 Free Austere Gate Town Portal 52 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 58 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 62 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 68 Free Smoldering Ashes X2 Currency 72 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 75 Free Artificer's Cavalier Cosmetic Helm 77 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 78 Free Vault Keeper Player Title 82 Free Smoldering Ashes X2 Currency 88 Free Smoldering Ashes X3 Currency

All Premium Battle Pass Rewards

That's the free stuff out of the way, but there's plenty more on offer for those who pay (either $10 or 1000 Platinum) to unlock the premium pass. 62 tiers, including more cosmetics, more emotes, more titles, more everything. There's a lot to get your head around, so hopefully this list helps you make the most of what's on offer. The premium tier also includes Platinum, the in-game premium currency.

Tier Premium Reward Type 1 Premium Clockwork Equid Mount Armor 3 Premium Spheral Broad Axe Cosmetic Axe 4 Premium Keeper's Image Mount Trophy 6 Premium Mechanist Ikon Emblem 7 Premium Spheral Shillelagh Cosmetic Staff 9 Premium Spheral Thresher Cosmetic Scythe 10 Premium Adamant Drapes Cosmetic Pants 11 Premium Spheral Quarterstaff Cosmetic Staff 13 Premium Runic Threshold Town Portal 14 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 16 Premium Smiling Yshari Player Title 17 Premium Simple Nuisance Emote 19 Premium Spheral Arbalest Cosmetic Crossbow 20 Premium Adamant Shell Cosmetic Chest Armour 21 Premium Spheral Morning Star Cosmetic Two-Handed Mace 24 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 26 Premium Spheral Bulwark Cosmetic Shield 27 Premium Accumulation Assembly Mount Trophy 29 Premium Filthy Abomination Emote 30 Premium Adamant Grips Cosmetic Gloves 31 Premium Spheral Core Cosmetic Focus 33 Premium Adamant Jambeau Cosmetic Boots 34 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 37 Premium Damned Pest Emote 39 Premium Spheral Astrolabe Cosmetic Totem 40 Premium Adamant Helm Cosmetic Helm 41 Premium Foolish Vermin Emote 43 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 44 Premium Unnatural Menace Emote 46 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 47 Premium Soul Momentum Headstone 50 Premium Awoken Adamant Gauntlets Cosmetic Gloves 51 Premium Spheral Glaive Cosmetic Polearm 53 Premium Pentacle Frons Emblem 54 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 55 Premium Folio Of The Loom Mount Trophy 56 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 57 Premium Energized Spheral Star Cosmetic Mace 59 Premium Scowling Ennead Player Title 60 Premium Awoken Adamant Greaves Cosmetic Boots 61 Premium Spheral Reflex Cosmetic Bow 63 Premium Spheral Tome Cosmetic Focus 64 Premium Platinum x70 Currency 65 Premium Luminescent Beacon Mount Trophy 66 Premium Energized Spheral Wand Cosmetic Wand 67 Premium Platinum x70 Currency 69 Premium The Witchtongue Cosmetic Dagger 70 Premium Awoken Adamant Faulds Cosmetic Pants 71 Premium Spheral Reaper Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe 73 Premium Ghost In The Machine Headstone 74 Premium Platinum x70 Currency 76 Premium Energized Spheral Acinaces Cosmetic Dagger 79 Premium Bone Clan Kopesh Cosmetic Sword 80 Premium Awoken Adamant Brigadine Cosmetic Chest Armour 81 Premium Spheral Broadsword Cosmetic Two-Handed Sword 83 Premium Energized Spheral Xiphos Cosmetic Sword 84 Premium Platinum x70 Currency 85 Premium Gimbal Admission Town Portal 86 Premium Prime Evil Emblem 87 Premium Energized Spheral Labrys Cosmetic Two-Handed Axe 89 Premium Awoken Adamant Armet Cosmetic Helm 90 Premium Awoken Spheral Barding Mount Armour

Accelerated Battle Pass Rewards

For those who want absolutely everything the season of the construct has to offer, the accelerated battle pass is the best and only option. Not only does it grant 20 tier skips, it unlocks the exclusive "Spinning Loom" emote for each class. The accelerated pass costs 2800 Platinum and is a great option for all you completionists out there.