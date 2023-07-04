D4 | Best Way To Get Accelerating Aspect in Diablo 4

ACCELERATING OFFENSIVE ASPECT Legendary Aspect Critical Strikes with Core Skills increase your Attack Speed by + [15 – 25] % for 5 seconds. Allowed Item Types: 1H Weapon

2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100%)

Gloves

Ring

Amulet (Power Increased by 50%) Generic

Binds to Account on Pickup

Cannot Salvage

Accelerating Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Accelerating Aspect is a Generic Legendary Affix which means it can be used by any class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Accelerating Aspect Affix in Diablo 4

Accelerating Aspect can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Accelerating Aspect there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.

A great way to have access to more legendary items and therefore increase your chances at the Accelerating Aspect, will be to head to Helltides whenever they are active. Use the Helltide Mystery Chest guide to find the 175 cost chests. These will usually drop 3 or 4 legendaries at once. In these Helltides, you can run from event to event to complete as many as possible. This provides you will multiple ways to get more legendaries, and therefore more ways to obtain the Accelerating aspect:

Unlock Helltide Mystery Chests for 175 Cinders Complete Events for the ending chest and Murmuring Obols, to then turn in for more gear at the Purveyor of Curiosities Completing these events and chests gives amazing experience

Ensure you are on the highest world tier you can handle as well. This will increase the chances of legendaries and their quality.

Other Generic Affixes Available in Diablo 4

For a complete list of all the Generic Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:

D4 | All Generic Legendary Affixes: Diablo 4

Top Synergies for Accelerating Aspect

If you are looking for skills and items for a build that incorporates the Accelerating Aspect take a look at these items, aspects, and skills that can enhance the playstyle.

Unique Item Synergies for Accelerating Aspect

This table shows some Unique Items that could benefit from a build using Accelerating Aspect.

Legendary Aspects Synergies for Accelerating Aspect

This table shows all the Legendary Aspects from a build that might benefit from using Accelerating Aspect.

Legendary Aspect Slot Class Wind Striker Aspect Boots

Amulet (Power Increased by 50% ) Any Rapid Aspect 1H Weapon

2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100% )

Gloves

Ring

Amulet (Power Increased by 50% ) Any Aspect Of The Expectant 1H Weapon

2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100% )

Gloves

Ring

Amulet (Power Increased by 50% ) Any Smiting Aspect 1H Weapon

2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100% )

Gloves

Ring

Amulet (Power Increased by 50% ) Any

Skills Synergies for Accelerating Aspect

This table shows all the Skills that can benefit from a build using the Accelerating Aspect.