D4 | Best Way To Get Accelerating Aspect in Diablo 4

ACCELERATING OFFENSIVE ASPECT
Legendary Aspect
|Critical Strikes with Core Skills increase your Attack Speed by +[15 – 25]% for 5 seconds.
Allowed Item Types:
1H Weapon
|Generic
Binds to Account on Pickup
Cannot Salvage
Accelerating Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix
Class Restrictions
Accelerating Aspect is a Generic Legendary Affix which means it can be used by any class.
In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)
Where To Get Accelerating Aspect Affix in Diablo 4
Accelerating Aspect can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Accelerating Aspect there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.
A great way to have access to more legendary items and therefore increase your chances at the Accelerating Aspect, will be to head to Helltides whenever they are active. Use the Helltide Mystery Chest guide to find the 175 cost chests. These will usually drop 3 or 4 legendaries at once. In these Helltides, you can run from event to event to complete as many as possible. This provides you will multiple ways to get more legendaries, and therefore more ways to obtain the Accelerating aspect:
- Unlock Helltide Mystery Chests for 175 Cinders
- Complete Events for the ending chest and Murmuring Obols, to then turn in for more gear at the Purveyor of Curiosities
- Completing these events and chests gives amazing experience
Ensure you are on the highest world tier you can handle as well. This will increase the chances of legendaries and their quality.
Top Synergies for Accelerating Aspect
If you are looking for skills and items for a build that incorporates the Accelerating Aspect take a look at these items, aspects, and skills that can enhance the playstyle.
Unique Item Synergies for Accelerating Aspect
This table shows some Unique Items that could benefit from a build using Accelerating Aspect.
|Unique Item
|Slot
|Class
|Waxing Gibbous
|Main Hand, Off-Hand
|Druid
|Asheara’s Khanjar
|Main Hand, Off-Hand
|Rogue
|Battle Trance
|Neck
|Barbarian
|Condemnation
|Main Hand, Off-Hand
|Rogue
|The Grandfather
|Main Hand
|Any
|Esu’s Heirloom
|Feet
|Sorceress
|Ring of Starless Skies
|Ring
|Any
Legendary Aspects Synergies for Accelerating Aspect
This table shows all the Legendary Aspects from a build that might benefit from using Accelerating Aspect.
|Legendary Aspect
|Slot
|Class
|Wind Striker Aspect
|Boots
Amulet (Power Increased by 50%)
|Any
|Rapid Aspect
|1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100%)
Gloves
Ring
Amulet (Power Increased by 50%)
|Any
|Aspect Of The Expectant
|1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100%)
Gloves
Ring
Amulet (Power Increased by 50%)
|Any
|Smiting Aspect
|1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100%)
Gloves
Ring
Amulet (Power Increased by 50%)
|Any
Skills Synergies for Accelerating Aspect
This table shows all the Skills that can benefit from a build using the Accelerating Aspect.
|Skill
|Description
|Class
|Puncture
|Throw blades a short distance, dealing 27% damage. Every 3rd cast Slows enemies by 20% for 2 seconds. Critical Strikes will always Slow.
|Rogue
|Rend
|Cleave enemies in front of you, dealing 12% damage and inflicting 96% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
|Barbarian
|Heartseeker
|Fire an arrow that seeks an enemy, dealing 28% damage and increasing your Critical Strike Chance against them by +3% for 4 seconds, up to +15%.
|Rogue
|Frenzy
|Unleash a rapid flurry of blows, dealing 20% damage with each pair of hits.
If Frenzy hits an enemy, its Attack Speed is increased by +20% for 3 seconds, up to +60%.
|Barbarian
|Petrify
|Encase all nearby enemies in stone, Stunning them for 3 seconds. You deal 25% increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by Petrify.
Against Bosses, the Critical Strike Damage bonus is increased to 50% and its duration is increased to 6 seconds.
|Druid
|Elemental Attunement
|Elemental Critical Strikes reduce the cooldown of your Defensive Skills by 3%/6%/9%. This effect cannot occur more than once every 10 seconds.
|Sorceress
|Static Discharge
|Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Shock Skills have a 5%/10%/15% chance to form a Crackling Energy.
|Sorceress