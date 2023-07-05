D4 | All Barbarian Gear Affixes In Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Barbarian Class.

Helm
Chest
Gloves
Pants
Boots
Amulet
Rings
Weapon

In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.

Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.

Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.

Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.

To find out which affixes are the best for your build, check out our Best Builds Guide.

Best Barbarian Builds

Diablo 4 Barbarian Helm Affixes

Barbarian Only Generic
Damage while Berserking All Stats
Maximum Fury Strength
Ranks of Death Blow Dexterity
Ranks of Rupture Intelligence
Ranks of Steel Grasp Willpower
Maximum Life
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Healing Received
Life On Kill
Cooldown Reduction
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Crowd Control Duration
Diablo 4 Barbarian Chest Affixes

Barbarian Only Generic
Fortify Generation All Stats
Physical Damage Strength
Brawling Skill Damage Dexterity
Overpower Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons Intelligence
Weapon Mastery Skill Damage Willpower
Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Maximum Life
Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons Life on Kill
Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons Damage
Damage with Skills that Swap to New Weapons Total Armor
Ranks of Challenging Shout Ultimate Skill Damage
Ranks of Ground Stomp Damage Reduction
Ranks of Iron Skin Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Ranks of Rallying Cry Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Bleeding Cold Resistance
Damage Reduction while Fortified Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Control Impaired Duration
Thorns
Diablo 4 Barbarian Hands Affixes

Barbarian Only Generic
Physical Damage Over Time All Stats
Ranks of Double Swing Strength
Ranks of Hammer of the Ancients Dexterity
Ranks of Rend Intelligence
Ranks of Upheaval Willpower
Ranks of Whirlwind Attack Speed
Critical Strike Chance
Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit Chance
Overpower Damage
Damage to Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow
Diablo 4 Barbarian Legs Affixes

  • Implicit
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource
Barbarian Only Generic
Ranks of Charge All Stats
Ranks of Kick Strength
Ranks of Leap Dexterity
Ranks of War Cry Intelligence
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Bleeding Willpower
Damage Reduction while Fortified Maximum Life
Berserking Duration Healing Received
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Damage Reduction
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Damage Reduction while Injured
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies
Potion Capacity
Potion Drop Rate
Thorns
Diablo 4 Barbarian Feet Affixes

  • Implicit
    • +2 Max Evade Charges
    • Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second
    • Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second
Barbarian Only Generic
Fury Cost Reduction All Stats
Fortify Generation Strength
Berserking Duration Dexterity
Intelligence
Willpower
Damage Reduction while Injured
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies
Movement Speed
Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Slow Duration Reduction
Shrine Buff Duration
Diablo 4 Barbarian Neck Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 18.5% Resistance to All Elements
Barbarian Only Generic
Fury Cost Reduction Strength
Overpower Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons Dexterity
Brawling Skill Damage Intelligence
Weapon Mastery Skill Damage Willpower
Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Total Armor
Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons Cooldown Reduction
Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Damage with Skills that Swap to New Weapons Damage
Damage Reduction while Fortified Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Ranks of All Brawling Skills Ultimate Skill Damage
Ranks of All Defensive Skills Damage Reduction
Ranks of All Weapon Mastery Skills Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Ranks of the Brute Force Passive Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies
Ranks of the Counteroffensive Passive Damage Reduction while Injured
Ranks of the Cut to the Bone Passive Dodge Chance
Ranks of the Heavy Handed Passive Crowd Control Duration
Ranks of the No Mercy Passive Control Impaired Duration Reduction
Ranks of the Outburst Passive Slow Duration Reduction
Ranks of the Slaying Strike Passive Shrine Buff Duration
Ranks of the Tough as Nails Passive Movement Speed
Ranks of the Wallop Passive Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
Thorns
Diablo 4 Barbarian Rings Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.
Barbarian Only Generic
Maximum Fury Maximum Life
Fortify Generation Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Physical Damage Resource Generation
Damage to Bleeding Enemies Critical Strike Chance
Damage while Berserking Critical Strike Damage
Lucky Hit Chance
Vulnerable Damage
Overpower Damage
Damage Over Time
Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Diablo 4 Barbarian Weapon Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 1h Sword: 17.5% Critical Strike Damage
    • 2h Sword: 35% Critical Strike Damage
    • 1h Axe: 28% Damage to Healthy Enemies
    • 2h Axe: 56% Damage to Healthy Enemies
    • 1h Mace: 31.5% Overpower Damage
    • 2h Mace: 63% Overpower Damage
    • Polearm: 56% Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Only Generic
Strength All Stats
Damage while Berserking Critical Strike Damage
Damage to Bleeding Enemies Overpower Damage
Vulnerable Damage
Damage Over Time
Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Basic Skill Damage
Core Skill Damage
Ultimate Skill Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites
