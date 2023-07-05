D4 | All Barbarian Gear Affixes In Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the
Barbarian Class. Diablo 4 Gear Affixes Explained
In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities,
Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.
Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.
Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.
Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.
Diablo 4 Barbarian Helm Affixes
Barbarian Only
Generic
Damage while Berserking
All Stats
Maximum Fury
Strength
Ranks of
Death Blow Dexterity
Ranks of
Rupture Intelligence
Ranks of
Steel Grasp Willpower
Maximum Life
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Healing Received
Life On Kill
Cooldown Reduction
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Crowd Control Duration
Diablo 4 Barbarian Chest Affixes
Barbarian Only
Generic
Fortify Generation
All Stats
Physical Damage
Strength
Brawling Skill Damage
Dexterity
Overpower Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
Intelligence
Weapon Mastery Skill Damage
Willpower
Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
Maximum Life
Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
Life on Kill
Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
Damage
Damage with Skills that Swap to New Weapons
Total Armor
Ranks of
Challenging Shout Ultimate Skill Damage
Ranks of
Ground Stomp Damage Reduction
Ranks of
Iron Skin Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Ranks of
Rallying Cry Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Bleeding
Cold Resistance
Damage Reduction while Fortified
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Control Impaired Duration
Thorns
Diablo 4 Barbarian Hands Affixes
Barbarian Only
Generic
Physical Damage Over Time
All Stats
Ranks of
Double Swing Strength
Ranks of
Hammer of the Ancients Dexterity
Ranks of
Rend Intelligence
Ranks of
Upheaval Willpower
Ranks of
Whirlwind Attack Speed
Critical Strike Chance
Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit Chance
Overpower Damage
Damage to Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow
Diablo 4 Barbarian Legs Affixes
Implicit
While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier
While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds
While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource
Barbarian Only
Generic
Ranks of
Charge All Stats
Ranks of
Kick Strength
Ranks of
Leap Dexterity
Ranks of
War Cry Intelligence
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Bleeding
Willpower
Damage Reduction while Fortified
Maximum Life
Berserking Duration
Healing Received
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Damage Reduction
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Damage Reduction while Injured
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies
Potion Capacity
Potion Drop Rate
Thorns
Diablo 4 Barbarian Feet Affixes
Implicit
+2 Max Evade Charges
Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second
Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second
Barbarian Only
Generic
Fury Cost Reduction
All Stats
Fortify Generation
Strength
Berserking Duration
Dexterity
Intelligence
Willpower
Damage Reduction while Injured
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies
Movement Speed
Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Slow Duration Reduction
Shrine Buff Duration
Diablo 4 Barbarian Neck Affixes
Implicit
18.5% Resistance to All Elements
Barbarian Only
Generic
Fury Cost Reduction
Strength
Overpower Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
Dexterity
Brawling Skill Damage
Intelligence
Weapon Mastery Skill Damage
Willpower
Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
Total Armor
Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
Cooldown Reduction
Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Damage with Skills that Swap to New Weapons
Damage
Damage Reduction while Fortified
Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Ranks of All Brawling Skills
Ultimate Skill Damage
Ranks of All Defensive Skills
Damage Reduction
Ranks of All Weapon Mastery Skills
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Ranks of the
Passive Brute Force Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies
Ranks of the
Passive Counteroffensive Damage Reduction while Injured
Ranks of the
Passive Cut to the Bone Dodge Chance
Ranks of the
Passive Heavy Handed Crowd Control Duration
Ranks of the
Passive No Mercy Control Impaired Duration Reduction
Ranks of the
Passive Outburst Slow Duration Reduction
Ranks of the
Passive Slaying Strike Shrine Buff Duration
Ranks of the
Passive Tough as Nails Movement Speed
Ranks of the
Passive Wallop Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
Thorns
Diablo 4 Barbarian Rings Affixes
Implicit
25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.
Barbarian Only
Generic
Maximum Fury
Maximum Life
Fortify Generation
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Physical Damage
Resource Generation
Damage to Bleeding Enemies
Critical Strike Chance
Damage while Berserking
Critical Strike Damage
Lucky Hit Chance
Vulnerable Damage
Overpower Damage
Damage Over Time
Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Diablo 4 Barbarian Weapon Affixes
Implicit
1h Sword: 17.5% Critical Strike Damage
2h Sword: 35% Critical Strike Damage
1h Axe: 28% Damage to Healthy Enemies
2h Axe: 56% Damage to Healthy Enemies
1h Mace: 31.5% Overpower Damage
2h Mace: 63% Overpower Damage
Polearm: 56% Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Only
Generic
Strength
All Stats
Damage while Berserking
Critical Strike Damage
Damage to Bleeding Enemies
Overpower Damage
Vulnerable Damage
Damage Over Time
Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Basic Skill Damage
Core Skill Damage
Ultimate Skill Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites