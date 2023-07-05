D4 | All Barbarian Gear Affixes In Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Barbarian Class.

Diablo 4 Gear Affixes Explained

In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.

Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.

Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.

Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.

Diablo 4 Barbarian Helm Affixes

Barbarian Only Generic Damage while Berserking All Stats Maximum Fury Strength Ranks of Death Blow Dexterity Ranks of Rupture Intelligence Ranks of Steel Grasp Willpower Maximum Life Total Armor Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Healing Received Life On Kill Cooldown Reduction Basic Skill Attack Speed Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Crowd Control Duration

Diablo 4 Barbarian Chest Affixes

Barbarian Only Generic Fortify Generation All Stats Physical Damage Strength Brawling Skill Damage Dexterity Overpower Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons Intelligence Weapon Mastery Skill Damage Willpower Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Maximum Life Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons Life on Kill Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons Damage Damage with Skills that Swap to New Weapons Total Armor Ranks of Challenging Shout Ultimate Skill Damage Ranks of Ground Stomp Damage Reduction Ranks of Iron Skin Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Ranks of Rallying Cry Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Bleeding Cold Resistance Damage Reduction while Fortified Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Control Impaired Duration Thorns

Diablo 4 Barbarian Hands Affixes

Barbarian Only Generic Physical Damage Over Time All Stats Ranks of Double Swing Strength Ranks of Hammer of the Ancients Dexterity Ranks of Rend Intelligence Ranks of Upheaval Willpower Ranks of Whirlwind Attack Speed Critical Strike Chance Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Lucky Hit Chance Overpower Damage Damage to Injured Enemies Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow

Diablo 4 Barbarian Legs Affixes

Implicit While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource



Barbarian Only Generic Ranks of Charge All Stats Ranks of Kick Strength Ranks of Leap Dexterity Ranks of War Cry Intelligence Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Bleeding Willpower Damage Reduction while Fortified Maximum Life Berserking Duration Healing Received Total Armor Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Damage Reduction Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies Damage Reduction while Injured Dodge Chance Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies Potion Capacity Potion Drop Rate Thorns

Diablo 4 Barbarian Feet Affixes

Implicit +2 Max Evade Charges Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second



Barbarian Only Generic Fury Cost Reduction All Stats Fortify Generation Strength Berserking Duration Dexterity Intelligence Willpower Damage Reduction while Injured Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Dodge Chance Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies Movement Speed Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Slow Duration Reduction Shrine Buff Duration

Diablo 4 Barbarian Neck Affixes

Implicit 18.5% Resistance to All Elements



Barbarian Only Generic Fury Cost Reduction Strength Overpower Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons Dexterity Brawling Skill Damage Intelligence Weapon Mastery Skill Damage Willpower Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Total Armor Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons Cooldown Reduction Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Damage with Skills that Swap to New Weapons Damage Damage Reduction while Fortified Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Ranks of All Brawling Skills Ultimate Skill Damage Ranks of All Defensive Skills Damage Reduction Ranks of All Weapon Mastery Skills Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Ranks of the Brute Force Passive Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies Ranks of the Counteroffensive Passive Damage Reduction while Injured Ranks of the Cut to the Bone Passive Dodge Chance Ranks of the Heavy Handed Passive Crowd Control Duration Ranks of the No Mercy Passive Control Impaired Duration Reduction Ranks of the Outburst Passive Slow Duration Reduction Ranks of the Slaying Strike Passive Shrine Buff Duration Ranks of the Tough as Nails Passive Movement Speed Ranks of the Wallop Passive Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite Thorns

Diablo 4 Barbarian Rings Affixes

Implicit 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.



Barbarian Only Generic Maximum Fury Maximum Life Fortify Generation Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Physical Damage Resource Generation Damage to Bleeding Enemies Critical Strike Chance Damage while Berserking Critical Strike Damage Lucky Hit Chance Vulnerable Damage Overpower Damage Damage Over Time Damage to Close Enemies Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies Damage to Distant Enemies Damage to Injured Enemies Damage to Slowed Enemies Damage to Stunned Enemies

Diablo 4 Barbarian Weapon Affixes

Implicit 1h Sword: 17.5% Critical Strike Damage 2h Sword: 35% Critical Strike Damage 1h Axe: 28% Damage to Healthy Enemies 2h Axe: 56% Damage to Healthy Enemies 1h Mace: 31.5% Overpower Damage 2h Mace: 63% Overpower Damage Polearm: 56% Damage to Injured Enemies

