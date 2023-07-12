D4 | All Crafting Materials In Diablo 4

This is a List of all the Crafting materials in Diablo 4. They are use to create Elixirs, Incense, and Upgrading Weapons, Armor, and Jewelry
All Crafting Materials in Diablo 4
|Item
|Description
|Abstruse Sigil
|Salvaged from, and used to improve, legendary jewelry.
|Angelbreath
|A rare herb used in the crafting of elixirs. Can appear nearly everywhere.
|Baleful Fragment
|Salvaged from, and used to improve, legendary weapons.
|Biteberry
|An herb used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Found in Fractured Peaks.
|Blightshade
|An herb used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Found in Hawezar.
|Coiling Ward
|Salvaged from, and used to improve, legendary armor.
|Crushed Beast Bones
|Found by killing beasts and animals, as well as werecreatures.
|Demon’s Heart
|Found in the bodies of demons.
|Fiend Rose
|An exceptionally hard to find herb. Found during the Helltide, when Sanctuary gives way to Hell’s influence.
|Forgotten Soul
|Found during the Helltide. Used to improve sacred and ancestral items.
|Gallowvine
|An herb used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Can appear nearly everywhere.
|Grave Dust
|Found in the bodies, bones, or cerements of the undead.
|Howler Moss
|An herb used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Found in Scosglen.
|Iron Chunk
|Metal used for improving weapons and jewelry. Found in veins nearly everywhere.
|Lifesbane
|An herb used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Found in Kehjistan.
|Paletongue
|Found in the mouths of evil humans.
|Rawhide
|Common leather used for improving armor. Can be obtained from the various wildlife and beasts.
|Reddamine
|A fungus used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Found in Dry Steppes.
|Scattered Prism
|A mysterious prism most often found in very, very large bodies, such as world bosses.
|Sigil Powder
|Obtained by using the Occultist to salvage nightmare sigils of any tier.
|Silver Ore
|Rare metal used for improving weapons and jewelry. Found in veins nearly everywhere.
|Superior Leather
|Rare leather used for improving armor. Can be obtained from the various wildlife and beasts.
|Veiled Crystal
|Salvaged from rare weapons and armor, and used to alter the latent magic of things.