D4 | All Crafting Materials In Diablo 4

Abstruse Sigil Salvaged from, and used to improve, legendary jewelry.

Angelbreath A rare herb used in the crafting of elixirs. Can appear nearly everywhere.

Baleful Fragment Salvaged from, and used to improve, legendary weapons.

Biteberry An herb used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Found in Fractured Peaks.

Blightshade An herb used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Found in Hawezar.

Coiling Ward Salvaged from, and used to improve, legendary armor.

Crushed Beast Bones Found by killing beasts and animals, as well as werecreatures.

Demon’s Heart Found in the bodies of demons.

Fiend Rose An exceptionally hard to find herb. Found during the Helltide, when Sanctuary gives way to Hell’s influence.

Forgotten Soul Found during the Helltide. Used to improve sacred and ancestral items.

Gallowvine An herb used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Can appear nearly everywhere.

Grave Dust Found in the bodies, bones, or cerements of the undead.

Howler Moss An herb used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Found in Scosglen.

Iron Chunk Metal used for improving weapons and jewelry. Found in veins nearly everywhere.

Lifesbane An herb used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Found in Kehjistan.

Paletongue Found in the mouths of evil humans.

Rawhide Common leather used for improving armor. Can be obtained from the various wildlife and beasts.

Reddamine A fungus used in the crafting of potions, elixirs & incense. Found in Dry Steppes.

Scattered Prism A mysterious prism most often found in very, very large bodies, such as world bosses.

Sigil Powder Obtained by using the Occultist to salvage nightmare sigils of any tier.

Silver Ore Rare metal used for improving weapons and jewelry. Found in veins nearly everywhere.

Superior Leather Rare leather used for improving armor. Can be obtained from the various wildlife and beasts.