D4 | All Druid Gear Affixes in Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Druid Class.

Helm
Chest
Gloves
Pants
Boots
Amulet
Rings
Weapon
Totem

In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.

Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.

Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.

Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.

Diablo 4 Druid Helm Affixes

 

Druid Only Generic
Maximum Spirit All Stats
Barrier Generation Strength
Ranks of Poison Creeper Dexterity
Ranks of Ravens Intelligence
Ranks of Wolves Willpower
Maximum Life
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Healing Received
Life On Kill
Cooldown Reduction
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Crowd Control Duration
Diablo 4 Druid Chest Affixes

Druid Only Generic
Barrier Generation All Stats
Fortify Generation Strength
Overpower Damage with Werebear Skills Dexterity
Damage whiile in Human Form Intelligence
Damage while Shapeshifted Willpower
Lightning Damage Maximum Life
Physical Damage Life on Kill
Poison Damage Damage
Companion Skill Damage Total Armor
Earth Skill Damage Ultimate Skill Damage
Storm Skill Damage Damage Reduction
Werebear Skill Damage Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Werewolf Skill Damage Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Ranks of Blood Howl Cold Resistance
Ranks of Cyclone Armor Fire Resistance
Ranks of Debilitating Roar Lightning Resistance
Ranks of Earthen Bulwark Poison Resistance
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned Shadow Resistance
Damage Reduction while Fortified Control Impaired Duration
Thorns
Diablo 4 Druid Hands Affixes

Druid Only Generic
Critical Strike Damage with Earth Skills All Stats
Critical Strike Damage with Werewolf Skills Strength
Lightning Critical Strike Damage Dexterity
Storm Skill Cooldown Reduction Intelligence
Ranks of Landslide Willpower
Ranks of Lightning Storm Attack Speed
Ranks of Pulverize Critical Strike Chance
Ranks of Shred Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Ranks of Tornado Lucky Hit Chance
Overpower Damage
Damage to Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow
Diablo 4 Druid Legs Affixes

  • Implicit
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource
Druid Only Generic
Diablo 4 Druid Feet Affixes

  • Implicit
    • +2 Max Evade Charges
    • Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second
    • Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second
Druid Only Generic
Total Armor while in Werebear Form All Stats
Ranks of Boulder Strength
Ranks of Hurricane Dexterity
Ranks of Rabies Intelligence
Ranks of Trample Willpower
Damage Reduction from Enemies that are Poisoned Maximum Life
Damage Reduction while Fortified Healing Received
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Damage Reduction
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Damage Reduction while Injured
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies
Potion Capacity
Potion Drop Rate
Thorns
Diablo 4 Druid Neck Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 18.5% Resistance to All Elements
Druid Only Generic
Total Armor while in Werewolf Form Strength
Spirit Cost Reduction Dexterity
Storm Skill Cooldown Reduction Intelligence
Overpower Damage with Werebear Skills Willpower
Damage whiile in Human Form Total Armor
Damage while Shapeshifted Cooldown Reduction
Companion Skill Damage Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Earth Skill Damage Damage
Storm Skill Damage Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Werebear Skill Damage Ultimate Skill Damage
Werewolf Skill Damage Damage Reduction
Ranks of All Companion Skills Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Ranks of All Defensive Skills Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies
Ranks of All Wrath Skills Damage Reduction while Injured
Ranks of the Call of the Wild Passive Dodge Chance
Ranks of the Crushing Earth Passive Crowd Control Duration
Ranks of the Defiance Passive Control Impaired Duration Reduction
Ranks of the Envenom Passive Slow Duration Reduction
Ranks of the Natural Disaster Passive Shrine Buff Duration
Ranks of the Nature’s Reach Passive Movement Speed
Ranks of the Quickshift Passive Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
Ranks of the Resonance Passive Thorns
Ranks of the Stone Guard Passive
Ranks of the Toxic Claws Passive
Ranks of the Wild Impulses Passive
Damage Reduction while Fortified
Diablo 4 Druid Rings Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.
Druid Only Generic
Maximum Spirit Maximum Life
Barrier Generation Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Fortify Generation Resource Generation
Critical Strike Damage with Earth Skills Critical Strike Chance
Critical Strike Damage with Werewolf Skills Critical Strike Damage
Lightning Critical Strike Damage Lucky Hit Chance
Lightning Damage Vulnerable Damage
Physical Damage Overpower Damage
Poison Damage Damage Over Time
Damage to Poisoned Enemies Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Diablo 4 Druid Weapon Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 1h Axe: 28% Damage to Healthy Enemies
    • 2h Axe: 56% Damage to Healthy Enemies
    • 1h Mace: 31.5% Overpower Damage
    • 2h Mace: 63% Overpower Damage
    • Staff: 35% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Druid Only Generic
Willpower All Stats
Overpower Damage with Werebear Skills Critical Strike Damage
Critical Strike Damage with Earth Skills Overpower Damage
Critical Strike Damage with Werewolf Skills Vulnerable Damage
Lightning Critical Strike Damage Damage Over Time
Damage to Poisoned Enemies Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Basic Skill Damage
Core Skill Damage
Ultimate Skill Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites
Diablo 4 Druid Totem Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 7% Cooldown Reduction
Druid Only Generic
Spirit Cost Reduction All Stats
Barrier Generation Strength
Fortify Generation Dexterity
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned Intelligence
Damage Reduction while Fortified Willpower
Healing Received
Life On Kill
Resource Generation
Cooldown Reduction
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Critical Strike Chance
Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit Chance
Basic Skill Damage
Crowd Control Duration
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
Lucky Hit: Up to [X]% Chance to Slow
