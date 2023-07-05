D4 | All Druid Gear Affixes in Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Druid Class.

Diablo 4 Gear Affixes Explained

In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.

Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.

Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.

Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.

To find out which affixes are the best for your build, check out our Best Builds Guide.

Diablo 4 Druid Helm Affixes

Druid Only Generic Maximum Spirit All Stats Barrier Generation Strength Ranks of Poison Creeper Dexterity Ranks of Ravens Intelligence Ranks of Wolves Willpower Maximum Life Total Armor Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Healing Received Life On Kill Cooldown Reduction Basic Skill Attack Speed Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Crowd Control Duration

Diablo 4 Druid Chest Affixes

Druid Only Generic Barrier Generation All Stats Fortify Generation Strength Overpower Damage with Werebear Skills Dexterity Damage whiile in Human Form Intelligence Damage while Shapeshifted Willpower Lightning Damage Maximum Life Physical Damage Life on Kill Poison Damage Damage Companion Skill Damage Total Armor Earth Skill Damage Ultimate Skill Damage Storm Skill Damage Damage Reduction Werebear Skill Damage Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Werewolf Skill Damage Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies Ranks of Blood Howl Cold Resistance Ranks of Cyclone Armor Fire Resistance Ranks of Debilitating Roar Lightning Resistance Ranks of Earthen Bulwark Poison Resistance Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned Shadow Resistance Damage Reduction while Fortified Control Impaired Duration Thorns

Diablo 4 Druid Hands Affixes

Druid Only Generic Critical Strike Damage with Earth Skills All Stats Critical Strike Damage with Werewolf Skills Strength Lightning Critical Strike Damage Dexterity Storm Skill Cooldown Reduction Intelligence Ranks of Landslide Willpower Ranks of Lightning Storm Attack Speed Ranks of Pulverize Critical Strike Chance Ranks of Shred Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Ranks of Tornado Lucky Hit Chance Overpower Damage Damage to Injured Enemies Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow

Diablo 4 Druid Legs Affixes

Implicit While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource



Druid Only Generic

Diablo 4 Druid Feet Affixes

Implicit +2 Max Evade Charges Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second



Druid Only Generic Total Armor while in Werebear Form All Stats Ranks of Boulder Strength Ranks of Hurricane Dexterity Ranks of Rabies Intelligence Ranks of Trample Willpower Damage Reduction from Enemies that are Poisoned Maximum Life Damage Reduction while Fortified Healing Received Total Armor Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Damage Reduction Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies Damage Reduction while Injured Dodge Chance Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies Potion Capacity Potion Drop Rate Thorns

Diablo 4 Druid Neck Affixes

Implicit 18.5% Resistance to All Elements



Druid Only Generic Total Armor while in Werewolf Form Strength Spirit Cost Reduction Dexterity Storm Skill Cooldown Reduction Intelligence Overpower Damage with Werebear Skills Willpower Damage whiile in Human Form Total Armor Damage while Shapeshifted Cooldown Reduction Companion Skill Damage Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Earth Skill Damage Damage Storm Skill Damage Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Werebear Skill Damage Ultimate Skill Damage Werewolf Skill Damage Damage Reduction Ranks of All Companion Skills Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Ranks of All Defensive Skills Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies Ranks of All Wrath Skills Damage Reduction while Injured Ranks of the Call of the Wild Passive Dodge Chance Ranks of the Crushing Earth Passive Crowd Control Duration Ranks of the Defiance Passive Control Impaired Duration Reduction Ranks of the Envenom Passive Slow Duration Reduction Ranks of the Natural Disaster Passive Shrine Buff Duration Ranks of the Nature’s Reach Passive Movement Speed Ranks of the Quickshift Passive Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite Ranks of the Resonance Passive Thorns Ranks of the Stone Guard Passive Ranks of the Toxic Claws Passive Ranks of the Wild Impulses Passive Damage Reduction while Fortified

Diablo 4 Druid Rings Affixes

Implicit 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.



Druid Only Generic Maximum Spirit Maximum Life Barrier Generation Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Fortify Generation Resource Generation Critical Strike Damage with Earth Skills Critical Strike Chance Critical Strike Damage with Werewolf Skills Critical Strike Damage Lightning Critical Strike Damage Lucky Hit Chance Lightning Damage Vulnerable Damage Physical Damage Overpower Damage Poison Damage Damage Over Time Damage to Poisoned Enemies Damage to Close Enemies Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Damage to Distant Enemies Damage to Injured Enemies Damage to Slowed Enemies Damage to Stunned Enemies

Diablo 4 Druid Weapon Affixes

Implicit 1h Axe: 28% Damage to Healthy Enemies 2h Axe: 56% Damage to Healthy Enemies 1h Mace: 31.5% Overpower Damage 2h Mace: 63% Overpower Damage Staff: 35% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies



Druid Only Generic Willpower All Stats Overpower Damage with Werebear Skills Critical Strike Damage Critical Strike Damage with Earth Skills Overpower Damage Critical Strike Damage with Werewolf Skills Vulnerable Damage Lightning Critical Strike Damage Damage Over Time Damage to Poisoned Enemies Damage to Close Enemies Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Damage to Distant Enemies Damage to Injured Enemies Damage to Slowed Enemies Damage to Stunned Enemies Basic Skill Damage Core Skill Damage Ultimate Skill Damage Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites

Diablo 4 Druid Totem Affixes

Implicit 7% Cooldown Reduction

