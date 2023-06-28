D4 | All Druid Unique Items: Diablo 4

Unique Items are an important part of the itemization of Diablo 4. With their static affix choices, Uniques make it so that the player knows exactly what they will get, other than some RNG related to the effectiveness of the affixes themselves. In this article we show all Druid unique items in Diablo 4 and provide links to their database pages for further exploration.

One thing to remember when it comes to Unique items specifically, is that Item Power will really come into play with how effective they are. If your average item power is larger and you are able to get a Unique of a higher item power, the effectiveness of its stats will scale up immensely compared to lower item power levels. There is still some randomness in terms of the values you roll, but the most limiting factor is the item power level.

For a more complete breakdown of all unique items in D4 as well as how they work, see the all unique items guide.

Some Diablo 4 druid builds require certain unique items to work well and excel. Be sure to check out the druid builds list to see what uniques you may need.

Druid Uniques in D4

The following is a list of all unique items that are specifically only usable by the Druid class in D4. Druids can use some other unique items that are open to all classes as well. These non-restricted unique items are also included in the all unique items guide mentioned earlier.