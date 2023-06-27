D4 | All Generic Legendary Affixes: Diablo 4

The following is a list of all the Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 that do not have any class restrictions. An item can only receive a single manually imprinted aspect, whether it be from the Codex of Power or extracted from legendary items found randomly in the game.
|Item
|Source
|Type
|Description
|Accelerating Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Critical Strikes with Core Skills increase your Attack Speed by +[15 – 25]% for 5 seconds.
|Exploiter’s Aspect
|Drop
|Utility
|You have +20% increased Crowd Control Duration. While enemies are Unstoppable, you deal [20 – 50]% increased damage to them.
|Starlight Aspect
|Drop
|Resource
|Gain [10 – 20] of your Primary Resource for every 25% of your Life that you Heal.
|Aspect Of Might
|Codex
|Defensive
|Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for [2 – 6] seconds.
|Aspect Of The Protector
|Codex
|Defensive
|Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a Barrier absorbing up to [X] damage for 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 30 seconds.
|Aspect Of Inner Calm
|Codex
|Offensive
|Deal [5 – 10]% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%.
|Wind Striker Aspect
|Codex
|Mobility
|Critical Strikes grant +[8 – 16]% Movement Speed for 1 second, up to 6 seconds.
|Aspect Of The Umbral
|Codex
|Resource
|Restore [1 – 4] of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy.
|Conceited Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Deal [15 – 25]% increased damage while you have a Barrier active.
|Protecting Aspect
|Drop
|Defensive
|When hit while not Healthy, a magical bubble is summoned around you for [3 – 5] seconds. While standing in the bubble players are Immune. Can only occur once every 90 seconds.
|Aspect Of Disobedience
|Codex
|Defensive
|You gain [0.25 – 0.5]% increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to [25 – 50]%.
|Aspect Of Retribution
|Codex
|Offensive
|Distant enemies have a 8% chance to be Stunned for 2 seconds when they hit you. You deal [20 – 40]% increased damage to Stunned enemies.
|Rapid Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Basic Skills gain +[15 – 30]% Attack Speed.
|Edgemaster’s Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Skills deal up to [10 – 20]% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource.
|Aspect Of The Crowded Sage
|Drop
|Defensive
|You Heal for [X] Life per second for each Close enemy, up to [X] Life per second.
|Aspect Of The Expectant
|Codex
|Offensive
|Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill cast by [5 – 10]%, up to 30%.
|Ghostwalker Aspect
|Codex
|Mobility
|While Unstoppable and for 4 seconds after, you gain +[10 – 25]% increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies.
|Aspect Of Shared Misery
|Codex
|Utility
|Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a [30 – 50]% chance for that Crowd Control effect to spread to another unaffected enemy.
|Eluding Aspect
|Codex
|Utility
|Becoming Injured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4 seconds. This effect has a [20 – 40] second Cooldown.
|Assimilation Aspect
|Drop
|Resource
|You have +8% increased Dodge Chance versus enemies affected by Damage Over Time effects. When you Dodge you gain [5 – 10] of your Primary Resource.
|Needleflare Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Thorns damage dealt has a [20 – 40]% chance to deal damage to all enemies around you.
|Aspect Of The Deflecting Barrier
|Codex
|Defensive
|While you have a Barrier active, there is a [7 – 13]% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.
|Smiting Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|You have [10 – 20]% increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies. While you are Healthy, you gain [20 – 40]% increased Crowd Control Duration.