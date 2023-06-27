D4 | All Generic Legendary Affixes: Diablo 4

Item Source Type Description

Accelerating Aspect Accelerating Aspect Drop Offensive Critical Strikes with Core Skills increase your Attack Speed by +[15 – 25]% for 5 seconds.

Exploiter’s Aspect Exploiter’s Aspect Drop Utility You have +20% increased Crowd Control Duration. While enemies are Unstoppable, you deal [20 – 50]% increased damage to them.

Starlight Aspect Starlight Aspect Drop Resource Gain [10 – 20] of your Primary Resource for every 25% of your Life that you Heal.

Aspect Of Might Aspect Of Might Codex Defensive Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for [2 – 6] seconds.

Aspect Of The Protector Aspect Of The Protector Codex Defensive Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a Barrier absorbing up to [X] damage for 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 30 seconds.

Aspect Of Inner Calm Aspect Of Inner Calm Codex Offensive Deal [5 – 10]% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%.

Wind Striker Aspect Wind Striker Aspect Codex Mobility Critical Strikes grant +[8 – 16]% Movement Speed for 1 second, up to 6 seconds.

Aspect Of The Umbral Aspect Of The Umbral Codex Resource Restore [1 – 4] of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy.

Conceited Aspect Conceited Aspect Drop Offensive Deal [15 – 25]% increased damage while you have a Barrier active.

Protecting Aspect Protecting Aspect Drop Defensive When hit while not Healthy, a magical bubble is summoned around you for [3 – 5] seconds. While standing in the bubble players are Immune. Can only occur once every 90 seconds.

Aspect Of Disobedience Aspect Of Disobedience Codex Defensive You gain [0.25 – 0.5]% increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to [25 – 50]%.

Aspect Of Retribution Aspect Of Retribution Codex Offensive Distant enemies have a 8% chance to be Stunned for 2 seconds when they hit you. You deal [20 – 40]% increased damage to Stunned enemies.

Rapid Aspect Rapid Aspect Codex Offensive Basic Skills gain +[15 – 30]% Attack Speed.

Edgemaster’s Aspect Edgemaster’s Aspect Codex Offensive Skills deal up to [10 – 20]% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource.

Aspect Of The Crowded Sage Aspect Of The Crowded Sage Drop Defensive You Heal for [X] Life per second for each Close enemy, up to [X] Life per second.

Aspect Of The Expectant Aspect Of The Expectant Codex Offensive Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill cast by [5 – 10]%, up to 30%.

Ghostwalker Aspect Ghostwalker Aspect Codex Mobility While Unstoppable and for 4 seconds after, you gain +[10 – 25]% increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies.

Aspect Of Shared Misery Aspect Of Shared Misery Codex Utility Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a [30 – 50]% chance for that Crowd Control effect to spread to another unaffected enemy.

Eluding Aspect Eluding Aspect Codex Utility Becoming Injured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4 seconds. This effect has a [20 – 40] second Cooldown.

Assimilation Aspect Assimilation Aspect Drop Resource You have +8% increased Dodge Chance versus enemies affected by Damage Over Time effects. When you Dodge you gain [5 – 10] of your Primary Resource.

Needleflare Aspect Needleflare Aspect Codex Offensive Thorns damage dealt has a [20 – 40]% chance to deal damage to all enemies around you.

Aspect Of The Deflecting Barrier Aspect Of The Deflecting Barrier Codex Defensive While you have a Barrier active, there is a [7 – 13]% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.