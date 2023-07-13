D4 | All Incense in Diablo 4

This is a List of all the Incenses in Diablo 4. These are consumable items that grant a temporary boost to stats for 20 minutes. There are 3 types of Incenses: Type I, Type II, and Type III. A player can use one of each type at a time Being near another player with an active incense will grant their bonuses too.
Type 1 Incenses
|Incense
|Effect
|Required Level
|Type
|Song of the Mountain
|Use: Increases armor by 200 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|45
|Type 1
|Ancient Times
|Use: Increases Strength by 25 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|50
|Type 1
|Blessed Guide
|Use: Increases Willpower by 25 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|50
|Type 1
|Queen’s Supreme
|Use: Increases Dexterity by 25 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|50
|Type 1
|Sage’s Whisper
|Use: Increases Intelligence by 25 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|50
|Type 1
|Desert Escape
|Use: Increases Fire and Shadow Resistances by 7.5% and armor by 75 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|55
|Type 1
|Storm of the Wilds
|Use: Increases Lightning, Cold and Poison Resistances by 12% for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|55
|Type 1
|Spirit Dance
|Use: Increases chance to dodge by 5% for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|80
|Type 1
Type 2 Incenses
|Incense
|Effect
|Required Level
|Type
|Reddamine Buzz
|Use: Increases Maximum Life by 500 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|60
|Type 2
|Spiral Morning
|Use: Increases all stats by 15 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|65
|Type 2
|Scents of the Desert Afternoon
|Use: Increases Thorns by 250 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|70
|Type 2
|Soothing Spices
|Use: Increases all resistances by 10% and armor by 150 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|75
|Type 2
Type 3 Incenses
|Incense
|Effect
|Required Level
|Type
|The Creatures of Night
|Use: Increase the damage of Hit Effects by 100% for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|30
|Type 3
|Chorus of War
|Use: Increases all stats by 40 and crit and overpower damage by 5% for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes.
|100
|Type 3