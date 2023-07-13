D4 | All Incense in Diablo 4

This is a List of all the Incenses in Diablo 4. These are consumable items that grant a temporary boost to stats for 20 minutes. There are 3 types of Incenses: Type I, Type II, and Type III. A player can use one of each type at a time Being near another player with an active incense will grant their bonuses too.

Type 1 Incenses

Incense Effect Required Level Type Song of the Mountain Use: Increases armor by 200 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 45 Type 1 Ancient Times Use: Increases Strength by 25 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 50 Type 1 Blessed Guide Use: Increases Willpower by 25 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 50 Type 1 Queen’s Supreme Use: Increases Dexterity by 25 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 50 Type 1 Sage’s Whisper Use: Increases Intelligence by 25 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 50 Type 1 Desert Escape Use: Increases Fire and Shadow Resistances by 7.5% and armor by 75 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 55 Type 1 Storm of the Wilds Use: Increases Lightning, Cold and Poison Resistances by 12% for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 55 Type 1 Spirit Dance Use: Increases chance to dodge by 5% for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 80 Type 1

Type 2 Incenses

Incense Effect Required Level Type Reddamine Buzz Use: Increases Maximum Life by 500 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 60 Type 2 Spiral Morning Use: Increases all stats by 15 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 65 Type 2 Scents of the Desert Afternoon Use: Increases Thorns by 250 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 70 Type 2 Soothing Spices Use: Increases all resistances by 10% and armor by 150 for every nearby player. Lasts 20 minutes. 75 Type 2

Type 3 Incenses