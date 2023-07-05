D4 | All Necromancer Gear Affixes in Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Necromancer Class.

Diablo 4 Gear Affixes Explained

In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.

Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.

Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.

Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.

To find out which affixes are the best for your build, check out our Best Builds Guide.

Diablo 4 Necromancer Helm Affixes

Necromancer Only Generic Maximum Essence All Stats Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb Strength Ranks of Decrepify Dexterity Ranks of Iron Maiden Intelligence Skeletal Mages Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns Willpower Skeletal Warriors Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns Maximum Life Total Armor Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Healing Received Life On Kill Cooldown Reduction Basic Skill Attack Speed Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Crowd Control Duration

Diablo 4 Necromancer Chest Affixes

Necromancer Only Generic Maximum Minion Life All Stats Fortify Generation Strength Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb Dexterity Physical Damage Intelligence Shadow Damage Willpower Blood Skill Damage Maximum Life Bone Skill Damage Life on Kill Darkness Skill Damage Damage Summoning Skill Damage Total Armor Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Ultimate Skill Damage Damage Reduction while Fortified Damage Reduction Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Control Impaired Duration Thorns

Diablo 4 Necromancer Hands Affixes

Necromancer Only Generic Critical Strike Damage with Bone Skills All Stats Shadow Damage Over Time Strength Ranks of Blood Lance Dexterity Ranks of Blood Surge Intelligence Ranks of Blight Willpower Ranks of Bone Spear Attack Speed Ranks of Sever Critical Strike Chance Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Lucky Hit Chance Overpower Damage Damage to Injured Enemies Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow

Diablo 4 Necromancer Legs Affixes

Implicit While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource



Necromancer Only Generic Maximum Minion Life All Stats Ranks of Blood Mist Strength Ranks of Corpse Explosion Dexterity Ranks of Bone Prison Intelligence Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Willpower Damage Reduction while Fortified Maximum Life Healing Received Total Armor Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Damage Reduction Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies Damage Reduction while Injured Dodge Chance Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies Potion Capacity Potion Drop Rate Thorns

Diablo 4 Necromancer Feet Affixes

Implicit +2 Max Evade Charges Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second



Necromancer Only Generic Essence Cost Reduction All Stats Fortify Generation Strength Ranks of Bone Spirit Dexterity Ranks of Corpse Tendrils Intelligence Willpower Damage Reduction while Injured Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Dodge Chance Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies Movement Speed Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Slow Duration Reduction Shrine Buff Duration

Diablo 4 Necromancer Neck Affixes

Implicit 18.5% Resistance to All Elements



Necromancer Only Generic Essence Cost Reduction Strength Blood Skill Damage Dexterity Bone Skill Damage Intelligence Shadow Damage over Time Willpower Darkness Skill Damage Total Armor Summoning Skill Damage Cooldown Reduction Ranks of All Corpse Skills Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Ranks of All Curse Skills Damage Ranks of All Macabre Skills Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Ranks of the Amplify Damage Passive Ultimate Skill Damage Ranks of the Coalesced Blood Passive Damage Reduction Ranks of the Compound Fracture Passive Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Ranks of the Death’s Reach Passive Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies Ranks of the Evulsion Passive Damage Reduction while Injured Ranks of the Fueled by Death Passive Dodge Chance Ranks of the Gloom Passive Crowd Control Duration Ranks of the Hellbent Commander Passive Control Impaired Duration Reduction Ranks of the Imperfectly Balanced Passive Slow Duration Reduction Ranks of the Terror Passive Shrine Buff Duration Ranks of the Tides of Blood Passive Movement Speed Minion Attack Speed Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Thorns Damage Reduction while Fortified

Diablo 4 Necromancer Rings Affixes

Implicit 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.



Necromancer Only Generic Maximum Minion Life Maximum Life Maximum Essence Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Fortify Generation Resource Generation Blood Orb Healing Critical Strike Chance Critical Strike Damage with Bone Skills Critical Strike Damage Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb Lucky Hit Chance Physical Damage Vulnerable Damage Shadow Damage Overpower Damage Damage to Affected by Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Damage Over Time Golems Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns Damage to Close Enemies Skeletal Mages Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Skeletal Warriors Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns Damage to Distant Enemies Damage to Injured Enemies Damage to Slowed Enemies Damage to Stunned Enemies

Diablo 4 Necromancer Weapon Affixes

Implicit 1h Sword: 17.5% Critical Strike Damage 2h Sword: 35% Critical Strike Damage Dagger: 20% Damage to Close Enemies 1h Scythe: 206 Life on Kill 2h Scythe: 411 Life on Kill Wand: 10% Lucky Hit Chance



Necromancer Only Generic Intelligence All Stats Critical Strike Damage with Bone Skills Critical Strike Damage Damage to Affected by Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Overpower Damage Vulnerable Damage Damage Over Time Damage to Close Enemies Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Damage to Distant Enemies Damage to Injured Enemies Damage to Slowed Enemies Damage to Stunned Enemies Basic Skill Damage Core Skill Damage Ultimate Skill Damage Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites

Diablo 4 Necromancer Focus Affixes

Implicit 7% Cooldown Reduction



Necromancer Only Generic Maximum Minion Life All Stats Blood Orb Healing Strength Essence Cost Reduction Dexterity Fortify Generation Intelligence Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Willpower Damage Reduction while Fortified Healing Received Life On Kill Resource Generation Cooldown Reduction Basic Skill Attack Speed Critical Strike Chance Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Lucky Hit Chance Basic Skill Damage Crowd Control Duration Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource Lucky Hit: Up to [X]% Chance to Slow

Diablo 4 Necromancer Shield Affixes

Implicit 20% Block Chance 60% Block Damage Reduction 80% Main Hand Weapon Damage 627 Thorns

