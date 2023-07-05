D4 | All Necromancer Gear Affixes in Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Necromancer Class.
Diablo 4 Gear Affixes Explained
In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.
Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.
Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.
Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.
To find out which affixes are the best for your build, check out our Best Builds Guide.
Diablo 4 Necromancer Helm Affixes
|Necromancer Only
|Generic
|Maximum Essence
|All Stats
|Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
|Strength
|Ranks of Decrepify
|Dexterity
|Ranks of Iron Maiden
|Intelligence
|Skeletal Mages Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns
|Willpower
|Skeletal Warriors Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns
|Maximum Life
|
|Total Armor
|
|Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
|
|Healing Received
|
|Life On Kill
|
|Cooldown Reduction
|
|Basic Skill Attack Speed
|
|Cold Resistance
|
|Fire Resistance
|
|Lightning Resistance
|
|Poison Resistance
|
|Shadow Resistance
|
|Crowd Control Duration
Diablo 4 Necromancer Chest Affixes
|Necromancer Only
|Generic
|Maximum Minion Life
|All Stats
|Fortify Generation
|Strength
|Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
|Dexterity
|Physical Damage
|Intelligence
|Shadow Damage
|Willpower
|Blood Skill Damage
|Maximum Life
|Bone Skill Damage
|Life on Kill
|Darkness Skill Damage
|Damage
|Summoning Skill Damage
|Total Armor
|Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies
|Ultimate Skill Damage
|Damage Reduction while Fortified
|Damage Reduction
|
|Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
|
|Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
|
|Cold Resistance
|
|Fire Resistance
|
|Lightning Resistance
|
|Poison Resistance
|
|Shadow Resistance
|
|Control Impaired Duration
|
|Thorns
Diablo 4 Necromancer Hands Affixes
|Necromancer Only
|Generic
|Critical Strike Damage with Bone Skills
|All Stats
|Shadow Damage Over Time
|Strength
|Ranks of Blood Lance
|Dexterity
|Ranks of Blood Surge
|Intelligence
|Ranks of Blight
|Willpower
|Ranks of Bone Spear
|Attack Speed
|Ranks of Sever
|Critical Strike Chance
|
|Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
|
|Lucky Hit Chance
|
|Overpower Damage
|
|Damage to Injured Enemies
|
|Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
|
|Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
|
|Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow
Diablo 4 Necromancer Legs Affixes
- Implicit
- While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier
- While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds
- While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource
|Necromancer Only
|Generic
|Maximum Minion Life
|All Stats
|Ranks of Blood Mist
|Strength
|Ranks of Corpse Explosion
|Dexterity
|Ranks of Bone Prison
|Intelligence
|Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies
|Willpower
|Damage Reduction while Fortified
|Maximum Life
|
|Healing Received
|
|Total Armor
|
|Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
|
|Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
|
|Damage Reduction
|
|Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
|
|Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
|
|Damage Reduction while Injured
|
|Dodge Chance
|
|Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies
|
|Potion Capacity
|
|Potion Drop Rate
|
|Thorns
Diablo 4 Necromancer Feet Affixes
- Implicit
- +2 Max Evade Charges
- Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second
- Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second
|Necromancer Only
|Generic
|Essence Cost Reduction
|All Stats
|Fortify Generation
|Strength
|Ranks of Bone Spirit
|Dexterity
|Ranks of Corpse Tendrils
|Intelligence
|
|Willpower
|
|Damage Reduction while Injured
|
|Cold Resistance
|
|Fire Resistance
|
|Lightning Resistance
|
|Poison Resistance
|
|Shadow Resistance
|
|Dodge Chance
|
|Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies
|
|Movement Speed
|
|Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
|
|Slow Duration Reduction
|
|Shrine Buff Duration
Diablo 4 Necromancer Neck Affixes
- Implicit
- 18.5% Resistance to All Elements
|Necromancer Only
|Generic
|Essence Cost Reduction
|Strength
|Blood Skill Damage
|Dexterity
|Bone Skill Damage
|Intelligence
|Shadow Damage over Time
|Willpower
|Darkness Skill Damage
|Total Armor
|Summoning Skill Damage
|Cooldown Reduction
|Ranks of All Corpse Skills
|Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
|Ranks of All Curse Skills
|Damage
|Ranks of All Macabre Skills
|Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
|Ranks of the Amplify Damage Passive
|Ultimate Skill Damage
|Ranks of the Coalesced Blood Passive
|Damage Reduction
|Ranks of the Compound Fracture Passive
|Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
|Ranks of the Death’s Reach Passive
|Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies
|Ranks of the Evulsion Passive
|Damage Reduction while Injured
|Ranks of the Fueled by Death Passive
|Dodge Chance
|Ranks of the Gloom Passive
|Crowd Control Duration
|Ranks of the Hellbent Commander Passive
|Control Impaired Duration Reduction
|Ranks of the Imperfectly Balanced Passive
|Slow Duration Reduction
|Ranks of the Terror Passive
|Shrine Buff Duration
|Ranks of the Tides of Blood Passive
|Movement Speed
|Minion Attack Speed
|Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
|Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies
|Thorns
|Damage Reduction while Fortified
|
Diablo 4 Necromancer Rings Affixes
- Implicit
- 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.
|Necromancer Only
|Generic
|Maximum Minion Life
|Maximum Life
|Maximum Essence
|Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
|Fortify Generation
|Resource Generation
|Blood Orb Healing
|Critical Strike Chance
|Critical Strike Damage with Bone Skills
|Critical Strike Damage
|Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
|Lucky Hit Chance
|Physical Damage
|Vulnerable Damage
|Shadow Damage
|Overpower Damage
|Damage to Affected by Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies
|Damage Over Time
|Golems Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns
|Damage to Close Enemies
|Skeletal Mages Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns
|Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|Skeletal Warriors Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns
|Damage to Distant Enemies
|
|Damage to Injured Enemies
|
|Damage to Slowed Enemies
|
|Damage to Stunned Enemies
Diablo 4 Necromancer Weapon Affixes
- Implicit
- 1h Sword: 17.5% Critical Strike Damage
- 2h Sword: 35% Critical Strike Damage
- Dagger: 20% Damage to Close Enemies
- 1h Scythe: 206 Life on Kill
- 2h Scythe: 411 Life on Kill
- Wand: 10% Lucky Hit Chance
|Necromancer Only
|Generic
|Intelligence
|All Stats
|Critical Strike Damage with Bone Skills
|Critical Strike Damage
|Damage to Affected by Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies
|Overpower Damage
|
|Vulnerable Damage
|
|Damage Over Time
|
|Damage to Close Enemies
|
|Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|
|Damage to Distant Enemies
|
|Damage to Injured Enemies
|
|Damage to Slowed Enemies
|
|Damage to Stunned Enemies
|
|Basic Skill Damage
|
|Core Skill Damage
|
|Ultimate Skill Damage
|
|Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites
Diablo 4 Necromancer Focus Affixes
|Necromancer Only
|Generic
|Maximum Minion Life
|All Stats
|Blood Orb Healing
|Strength
|Essence Cost Reduction
|Dexterity
|Fortify Generation
|Intelligence
|Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies
|Willpower
|Damage Reduction while Fortified
|Healing Received
|
|Life On Kill
|
|Resource Generation
|
|Cooldown Reduction
|
|Basic Skill Attack Speed
|
|Critical Strike Chance
|
|Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
|
|Lucky Hit Chance
|
|Basic Skill Damage
|
|Crowd Control Duration
|
|Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
|
|Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
|
|Lucky Hit: Up to [X]% Chance to Slow
Diablo 4 Necromancer Shield Affixes
- Implicit
- 20% Block Chance
- 60% Block Damage Reduction
- 80% Main Hand Weapon Damage
- 627 Thorns
|Necromancer Only
|Generic
|Maximum Minion Life
|All Stats
|Blood Orb Healing
|Strength
|Essence Cost Reduction
|Dexterity
|Fortify Generation
|Intelligence
|Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
|Willpower
|Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies
|Maximum Life
|Damage Reduction while Fortified
|Healing Received
|Minion Attack Speed
|Life On Kill
|
|Resource Generation
|
|Cooldown Reduction
|
|Basic Skill Attack Speed
|
|Critical Strike Chance
|
|Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
|
|Lucky Hit Chance
|
|Basic Skill Damage
|
|Crowd Control Duration
|
|Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
|
|Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
|
|Lucky Hit: Up to [X]% Chance to Slow
|
|Damage Reduction
|
|Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
|
|Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
|
|Thorns