D4 | All Necromancer Gear Affixes in Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Necromancer Class.

Helm
Chest
Gloves
Pants
Boots
Amulet
Rings
Weapon
Focus
Shield

In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.

Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.

Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.

Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.

To find out which affixes are the best for your build, check out our Best Builds Guide.

Diablo 4 Necromancer Helm Affixes

 

Necromancer Only Generic
Maximum Essence All Stats
Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb Strength
Ranks of Decrepify Dexterity
Ranks of Iron Maiden Intelligence
Skeletal Mages Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns Willpower
Skeletal Warriors Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns Maximum Life
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Healing Received
Life On Kill
Cooldown Reduction
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Crowd Control Duration
Diablo 4 Necromancer Chest Affixes

Necromancer Only Generic
Maximum Minion Life All Stats
Fortify Generation Strength
Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb Dexterity
Physical Damage Intelligence
Shadow Damage Willpower
Blood Skill Damage Maximum Life
Bone Skill Damage Life on Kill
Darkness Skill Damage Damage
Summoning Skill Damage Total Armor
Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Ultimate Skill Damage
Damage Reduction while Fortified Damage Reduction
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Control Impaired Duration
Thorns
Diablo 4 Necromancer Hands Affixes

Necromancer Only Generic
Critical Strike Damage with Bone Skills All Stats
Shadow Damage Over Time Strength
Ranks of Blood Lance Dexterity
Ranks of Blood Surge Intelligence
Ranks of Blight Willpower
Ranks of Bone Spear Attack Speed
Ranks of Sever Critical Strike Chance
Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit Chance
Overpower Damage
Damage to Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow
Diablo 4 Necromancer Legs Affixes

  • Implicit
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource
Necromancer Only Generic
Maximum Minion Life All Stats
Ranks of Blood Mist Strength
Ranks of Corpse Explosion Dexterity
Ranks of Bone Prison Intelligence
Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Willpower
Damage Reduction while Fortified Maximum Life
Healing Received
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Damage Reduction
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Damage Reduction while Injured
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies
Potion Capacity
Potion Drop Rate
Thorns
Diablo 4 Necromancer Feet Affixes

  • Implicit
    • +2 Max Evade Charges
    • Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second
    • Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second
Necromancer Only Generic
Essence Cost Reduction All Stats
Fortify Generation Strength
Ranks of Bone Spirit Dexterity
Ranks of Corpse Tendrils Intelligence
Willpower
Damage Reduction while Injured
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies
Movement Speed
Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Slow Duration Reduction
Shrine Buff Duration
Diablo 4 Necromancer Neck Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 18.5% Resistance to All Elements
Necromancer Only Generic
Essence Cost Reduction Strength
Blood Skill Damage Dexterity
Bone Skill Damage Intelligence
Shadow Damage over Time Willpower
Darkness Skill Damage Total Armor
Summoning Skill Damage Cooldown Reduction
Ranks of All Corpse Skills Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Ranks of All Curse Skills Damage
Ranks of All Macabre Skills Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Ranks of the Amplify Damage Passive Ultimate Skill Damage
Ranks of the Coalesced Blood Passive Damage Reduction
Ranks of the Compound Fracture Passive Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Ranks of the Death’s Reach Passive Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies
Ranks of the Evulsion Passive Damage Reduction while Injured
Ranks of the Fueled by Death Passive Dodge Chance
Ranks of the Gloom Passive Crowd Control Duration
Ranks of the Hellbent Commander Passive Control Impaired Duration Reduction
Ranks of the Imperfectly Balanced Passive Slow Duration Reduction
Ranks of the Terror Passive Shrine Buff Duration
Ranks of the Tides of Blood Passive Movement Speed
Minion Attack Speed Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Thorns
Damage Reduction while Fortified
Diablo 4 Necromancer Rings Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.
Necromancer Only Generic
Maximum Minion Life Maximum Life
Maximum Essence Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Fortify Generation Resource Generation
Blood Orb Healing Critical Strike Chance
Critical Strike Damage with Bone Skills Critical Strike Damage
Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb Lucky Hit Chance
Physical Damage Vulnerable Damage
Shadow Damage Overpower Damage
Damage to Affected by Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Damage Over Time
Golems Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns Damage to Close Enemies
Skeletal Mages Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Skeletal Warriors Inherit [X]% of Your Thorns Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Diablo 4 Necromancer Weapon Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 1h Sword: 17.5% Critical Strike Damage
    • 2h Sword: 35% Critical Strike Damage
    • Dagger: 20% Damage to Close Enemies
    • 1h Scythe: 206 Life on Kill
    • 2h Scythe: 411 Life on Kill
    • Wand: 10% Lucky Hit Chance
Necromancer Only Generic
Intelligence All Stats
Critical Strike Damage with Bone Skills Critical Strike Damage
Damage to Affected by Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Overpower Damage
Vulnerable Damage
Damage Over Time
Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Basic Skill Damage
Core Skill Damage
Ultimate Skill Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites
Diablo 4 Necromancer Focus Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 7% Cooldown Reduction
Necromancer Only Generic
Maximum Minion Life All Stats
Blood Orb Healing Strength
Essence Cost Reduction Dexterity
Fortify Generation Intelligence
Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Willpower
Damage Reduction while Fortified Healing Received
Life On Kill
Resource Generation
Cooldown Reduction
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Critical Strike Chance
Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit Chance
Basic Skill Damage
Crowd Control Duration
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
Lucky Hit: Up to [X]% Chance to Slow
Diablo 4 Necromancer Shield Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 20% Block Chance
    • 60% Block Damage Reduction
    • 80% Main Hand Weapon Damage
    • 627 Thorns
Necromancer Only Generic
Maximum Minion Life All Stats
Blood Orb Healing Strength
Essence Cost Reduction Dexterity
Fortify Generation Intelligence
Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb Willpower
Damage Reduction from Affected By Shadow Damage Over Time Enemies Maximum Life
Damage Reduction while Fortified Healing Received
Minion Attack Speed Life On Kill
Resource Generation
Cooldown Reduction
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Critical Strike Chance
Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit Chance
Basic Skill Damage
Crowd Control Duration
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
Lucky Hit: Up to [X]% Chance to Slow
Damage Reduction
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Thorns
