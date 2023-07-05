D4 | All Rogue Gear Affixes in Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Rogue Class.
Diablo 4 Gear Affixes Explained
In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.
Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.
Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.
Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.
To find out which affixes are the best for your build, check out our Best Builds Guide.
Diablo 4 Rogue Helm Affixes
|Rogue Only
|Generic
|Maximum Energy
|All Stats
|Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
|Strength
|Ranks of Cold Imbuement
|Dexterity
|Ranks of Poison Imbuement
|Intelligence
|Ranks of Shadow Imbuement
|Willpower
|Maximum Life
|Total Armor
|Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
|Healing Received
|Life On Kill
|Cooldown Reduction
|Basic Skill Attack Speed
|Cold Resistance
|Fire Resistance
|Lightning Resistance
|Poison Resistance
|Shadow Resistance
|Crowd Control Duration
Diablo 4 Rogue Chest Affixes
|Rogue Only
|Generic
|Physical Damage
|All Stats
|Poison Damage
|Strength
|Shadow Damage
|Dexterity
|Cutthroat Skill Damage
|Intelligence
|Imbued Skill Damage
|Willpower
|Marksman Skill Damage
|Maximum Life
|Trap Skill Damage
|Life on Kill
|Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
|Damage
|Damage with Ranged Weapons
|Total Armor
|Damage with Skills that Swap to New Weapons
|Ultimate Skill Damage
|Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned
|Damage Reduction
|Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
|Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
|Cold Resistance
|Fire Resistance
|Lightning Resistance
|Poison Resistance
|Shadow Resistance
|Control Impaired Duration
|Thorns
Diablo 4 Rogue Hands Affixes
|Rogue Only
|Generic
|Trap Skill Cooldown Reduction
|All Stats
|Reduces the Arm Time of your Trap Skills
|Strength
|Attack Speed for 4 seconds after Dodging an Attack
|Dexterity
|Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills
|Intelligence
|Ranks of Barrage
|Willpower
|Ranks of Flurry
|Attack Speed
|Ranks of Penetrating Shot
|Critical Strike Chance
|Ranks of Rapid Fire
|Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
|Ranks of Twisting Blades
|Lucky Hit Chance
|Overpower Damage
|Damage to Injured Enemies
|Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
|Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
|Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow
Diablo 4 Rogue Legs Affixes
- Implicit
- While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier
- While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds
- While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource
|Rogue Only
|Generic
|Imbuement Skill Cooldown
|All Stats
|Ranks of Smoke Grenade
|Strength
|Ranks of Poison Trap
|Dexterity
|Ranks of Concealment
|Intelligence
|Ranks of Dark Shroud
|Willpower
|Damage for 4 Seconds Ater Dodging an Attack
|Maximum Life
|Damage Reduction from Enemies that are Poisoned
|Healing Received
|Total Armor
|Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
|Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
|Damage Reduction
|Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
|Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
|Damage Reduction while Injured
|Dodge Chance
|Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies
|Potion Capacity
|Potion Drop Rate
|Thorns
Diablo 4 Rogue Feet Affixes
- Implicit
- +2 Max Evade Charges
- Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second
- Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second
|Rogue Only
|Generic
|Energy Cost Reduction
|All Stats
|Ranks of Dash
|Strength
|Ranks of Shadow Step
|Dexterity
|Ranks of Caltrops
|Intelligence
|Willpower
|Damage Reduction while Injured
|Cold Resistance
|Fire Resistance
|Lightning Resistance
|Poison Resistance
|Shadow Resistance
|Dodge Chance
|Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies
|Movement Speed
|Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
|Slow Duration Reduction
|Shrine Buff Duration
Diablo 4 Rogue Neck Affixes
- Implicit
- 18.5% Resistance to All Elements
|Rogue Only
|Generic
|Energy Cost Reduction
|Strength
|Imbuement Skill Cooldown Reduction
|Dexterity
|Trap Skill Cooldown Reduction
|Intelligence
|Reduces the Arm Time of your Trap Skills
|Willpower
|Attack Speed for 4 seconds after Dodging an Attack
|Total Armor
|Cutthroat Skill Damage
|Cooldown Reduction
|Imbued Skill Damage
|Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
|Marksman Skill Damage
|Damage
|Trap Skill Damage
|Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
|Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
|Ultimate Skill Damage
|Damage with Ranged Weapons
|Damage Reduction
|Rank of All Agility Skills
|Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
|Rank of All Imbuement Skills
|Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies
|Ranks of All Subterfuge Skills
|Damage Reduction while Injured
|Ranks of the Deadly Venom Passive
|Dodge Chance
|Ranks of the Exploit Passive
|Crowd Control Duration
|Ranks of the Frigid Finesse Passive
|Control Impaired Duration Reduction
|Ranks of the Impetus Passive
|Slow Duration Reduction
|Ranks of the Malice Passive
|Shrine Buff Duration
|Ranks of the Weapon Mastery Passive
|Movement Speed
|Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned
|Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
|Thorns
Diablo 4 Rogue Rings Affixes
- Implicit
- 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.
|Rogue Only
|Generic
|Maximum Energy
|Maximum Life
|Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills
|Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
|Cold Damage
|Resource Generation
|Physical Damage
|Critical Strike Chance
|Shadow Damage
|Critical Strike Damage
|Imbued Skill Damage
|Lucky Hit Chance
|Damage to Chilled Enemies
|Vulnerable Damage
|Damage to Dazed Enemies
|Overpower Damage
|Damage to Frozen Enemies
|Damage Over Time
|Damage to Poisoned Enemies
|Damage to Close Enemies
|Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
|Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|Damage to Distant Enemies
|Damage to Injured Enemies
|Damage to Slowed Enemies
|Damage to Stunned Enemies
Diablo 4 Rogue Weapon Affixes
- Implicit
- 1h Sword: 17.5% Critical Strike Damage
- Dagger: 20% Damage to Close Enemies
- Bow: 40% Damage to Distant Enemies
- Crossbow: 40% Vulnerable Damage
|Rogue Only
|Generic
|Dexterity
|All Stats
|Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills
|Critical Strike Damage
|Damage to Chilled Enemies
|Overpower Damage
|Damage to Dazed Enemies
|Vulnerable Damage
|Damage to Frozen Enemies
|Damage Over Time
|Damage to Poisoned Enemies
|Damage to Close Enemies
|Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
|Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|Damage to Distant Enemies
|Damage to Injured Enemies
|Damage to Slowed Enemies
|Damage to Stunned Enemies
|Basic Skill Damage
|Core Skill Damage
|Ultimate Skill Damage
|Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites