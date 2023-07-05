D4 | All Rogue Gear Affixes in Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Rogue Class.

Diablo 4 Gear Affixes Explained

In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.

Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.

Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.

Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.

To find out which affixes are the best for your build, check out our Best Builds Guide.

Diablo 4 Rogue Helm Affixes

Rogue Only Generic Maximum Energy All Stats Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Strength Ranks of Cold Imbuement Dexterity Ranks of Poison Imbuement Intelligence Ranks of Shadow Imbuement Willpower Maximum Life Total Armor Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Healing Received Life On Kill Cooldown Reduction Basic Skill Attack Speed Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Crowd Control Duration

Diablo 4 Rogue Chest Affixes

Rogue Only Generic Physical Damage All Stats Poison Damage Strength Shadow Damage Dexterity Cutthroat Skill Damage Intelligence Imbued Skill Damage Willpower Marksman Skill Damage Maximum Life Trap Skill Damage Life on Kill Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Damage Damage with Ranged Weapons Total Armor Damage with Skills that Swap to New Weapons Ultimate Skill Damage Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned Damage Reduction Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Control Impaired Duration Thorns

Diablo 4 Rogue Hands Affixes

Rogue Only Generic Trap Skill Cooldown Reduction All Stats Reduces the Arm Time of your Trap Skills Strength Attack Speed for 4 seconds after Dodging an Attack Dexterity Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills Intelligence Ranks of Barrage Willpower Ranks of Flurry Attack Speed Ranks of Penetrating Shot Critical Strike Chance Ranks of Rapid Fire Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Ranks of Twisting Blades Lucky Hit Chance Overpower Damage Damage to Injured Enemies Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow

Diablo 4 Rogue Legs Affixes

Implicit While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource



Rogue Only Generic Imbuement Skill Cooldown All Stats Ranks of Smoke Grenade Strength Ranks of Poison Trap Dexterity Ranks of Concealment Intelligence Ranks of Dark Shroud Willpower Damage for 4 Seconds Ater Dodging an Attack Maximum Life Damage Reduction from Enemies that are Poisoned Healing Received Total Armor Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Damage Reduction Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies Damage Reduction while Injured Dodge Chance Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies Potion Capacity Potion Drop Rate Thorns

Diablo 4 Rogue Feet Affixes

Implicit +2 Max Evade Charges Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second



Rogue Only Generic Energy Cost Reduction All Stats Ranks of Dash Strength Ranks of Shadow Step Dexterity Ranks of Caltrops Intelligence Willpower Damage Reduction while Injured Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Dodge Chance Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies Movement Speed Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Slow Duration Reduction Shrine Buff Duration

Diablo 4 Rogue Neck Affixes

Implicit 18.5% Resistance to All Elements



Rogue Only Generic Energy Cost Reduction Strength Imbuement Skill Cooldown Reduction Dexterity Trap Skill Cooldown Reduction Intelligence Reduces the Arm Time of your Trap Skills Willpower Attack Speed for 4 seconds after Dodging an Attack Total Armor Cutthroat Skill Damage Cooldown Reduction Imbued Skill Damage Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Marksman Skill Damage Damage Trap Skill Damage Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Ultimate Skill Damage Damage with Ranged Weapons Damage Reduction Rank of All Agility Skills Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Rank of All Imbuement Skills Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies Ranks of All Subterfuge Skills Damage Reduction while Injured Ranks of the Deadly Venom Passive Dodge Chance Ranks of the Exploit Passive Crowd Control Duration Ranks of the Frigid Finesse Passive Control Impaired Duration Reduction Ranks of the Impetus Passive Slow Duration Reduction Ranks of the Malice Passive Shrine Buff Duration Ranks of the Weapon Mastery Passive Movement Speed Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite Thorns

Diablo 4 Rogue Rings Affixes

Implicit 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.



Rogue Only Generic Maximum Energy Maximum Life Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Cold Damage Resource Generation Physical Damage Critical Strike Chance Shadow Damage Critical Strike Damage Imbued Skill Damage Lucky Hit Chance Damage to Chilled Enemies Vulnerable Damage Damage to Dazed Enemies Overpower Damage Damage to Frozen Enemies Damage Over Time Damage to Poisoned Enemies Damage to Close Enemies Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Damage to Distant Enemies Damage to Injured Enemies Damage to Slowed Enemies Damage to Stunned Enemies

Diablo 4 Rogue Weapon Affixes

Implicit 1h Sword: 17.5% Critical Strike Damage Dagger: 20% Damage to Close Enemies Bow: 40% Damage to Distant Enemies Crossbow: 40% Vulnerable Damage

