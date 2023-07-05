D4 | All Rogue Gear Affixes in Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Rogue Class.

Helm
Chest
Gloves
Pants
Boots
Amulet
Rings
Weapon

In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.

Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.

Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.

Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.

To find out which affixes are the best for your build, check out our Best Builds Guide.

Best Rogue Builds

Diablo 4 Rogue Helm Affixes

 

Rogue Only Generic
Maximum Energy All Stats
Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Strength
Ranks of Cold Imbuement Dexterity
Ranks of Poison Imbuement Intelligence
Ranks of Shadow Imbuement Willpower
Maximum Life
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Healing Received
Life On Kill
Cooldown Reduction
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Crowd Control Duration
Diablo 4 Rogue Chest Affixes

Rogue Only Generic
Physical Damage All Stats
Poison Damage Strength
Shadow Damage Dexterity
Cutthroat Skill Damage Intelligence
Imbued Skill Damage Willpower
Marksman Skill Damage Maximum Life
Trap Skill Damage Life on Kill
Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Damage
Damage with Ranged Weapons Total Armor
Damage with Skills that Swap to New Weapons Ultimate Skill Damage
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned Damage Reduction
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Control Impaired Duration
Thorns
Diablo 4 Rogue Hands Affixes

Rogue Only Generic
Trap Skill Cooldown Reduction All Stats
Reduces the Arm Time of your Trap Skills Strength
Attack Speed for 4 seconds after Dodging an Attack Dexterity
Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills Intelligence
Ranks of Barrage Willpower
Ranks of Flurry Attack Speed
Ranks of Penetrating Shot Critical Strike Chance
Ranks of Rapid Fire Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Ranks of Twisting Blades Lucky Hit Chance
Overpower Damage
Damage to Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow
Diablo 4 Rogue Legs Affixes

  • Implicit
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource
Rogue Only Generic
Imbuement Skill Cooldown All Stats
Ranks of Smoke Grenade Strength
Ranks of Poison Trap Dexterity
Ranks of Concealment Intelligence
Ranks of Dark Shroud Willpower
Damage for 4 Seconds Ater Dodging an Attack Maximum Life
Damage Reduction from Enemies that are Poisoned Healing Received
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Damage Reduction
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Damage Reduction while Injured
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies
Potion Capacity
Potion Drop Rate
Thorns
Diablo 4 Rogue Feet Affixes

  • Implicit
    • +2 Max Evade Charges
    • Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second
    • Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second
Rogue Only Generic
Energy Cost Reduction All Stats
Ranks of Dash Strength
Ranks of Shadow Step Dexterity
Ranks of Caltrops Intelligence
Willpower
Damage Reduction while Injured
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies
Movement Speed
Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Slow Duration Reduction
Shrine Buff Duration
Diablo 4 Rogue Neck Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 18.5% Resistance to All Elements
Rogue Only Generic
Energy Cost Reduction Strength
Imbuement Skill Cooldown Reduction Dexterity
Trap Skill Cooldown Reduction Intelligence
Reduces the Arm Time of your Trap Skills Willpower
Attack Speed for 4 seconds after Dodging an Attack Total Armor
Cutthroat Skill Damage Cooldown Reduction
Imbued Skill Damage Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Marksman Skill Damage Damage
Trap Skill Damage Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons Ultimate Skill Damage
Damage with Ranged Weapons Damage Reduction
Rank of All Agility Skills Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Rank of All Imbuement Skills Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies
Ranks of All Subterfuge Skills Damage Reduction while Injured
Ranks of the Deadly Venom Passive Dodge Chance
Ranks of the Exploit Passive Crowd Control Duration
Ranks of the Frigid Finesse Passive Control Impaired Duration Reduction
Ranks of the Impetus Passive Slow Duration Reduction
Ranks of the Malice Passive Shrine Buff Duration
Ranks of the Weapon Mastery Passive Movement Speed
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Poisoned Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
Thorns
Diablo 4 Rogue Rings Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.
Rogue Only Generic
Maximum Energy Maximum Life
Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Cold Damage Resource Generation
Physical Damage Critical Strike Chance
Shadow Damage Critical Strike Damage
Imbued Skill Damage Lucky Hit Chance
Damage to Chilled Enemies Vulnerable Damage
Damage to Dazed Enemies Overpower Damage
Damage to Frozen Enemies Damage Over Time
Damage to Poisoned Enemies Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Diablo 4 Rogue Weapon Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 1h Sword: 17.5% Critical Strike Damage
    • Dagger: 20% Damage to Close Enemies
    • Bow: 40% Damage to Distant Enemies
    • Crossbow: 40% Vulnerable Damage
Rogue Only Generic
Dexterity All Stats
Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills Critical Strike Damage
Damage to Chilled Enemies Overpower Damage
Damage to Dazed Enemies Vulnerable Damage
Damage to Frozen Enemies Damage Over Time
Damage to Poisoned Enemies Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Basic Skill Damage
Core Skill Damage
Ultimate Skill Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites
