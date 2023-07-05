D4 | All Sorcerer Gear Affixes in Diablo 4

By

Barbarian
Rogue
Sorcerer
Necromancer
Druid

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Sorcerer Class.

Helm
Chest
Gloves
Pants
Boots
Amulet
Rings
Weapon
Focus

In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.

Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.

Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.

Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.

To find out which affixes are the best for your build, check out our Best Builds Guide.

Best Sorcerer Builds

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Helm Affixes

 

Sorcerer Only Generic
Maximum Mana All Stats
Barrier Generation Strength
Lucky Hit Chance while You Have a Barrier Dexterity
Ranks of Hydra Intelligence
Ranks of Ice Blades Willpower
Ranks of Lightning Spear Maximum Life
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Healing Received
Life On Kill
Cooldown Reduction
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Crowd Control Duration
Back To Top

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Chest Affixes

Sorcerer Only Generic
Barrier Generation All Stats
Cold Damage Strength
Fire Damage Dexterity
Lightning Damage Intelligence
Conjuration Skill Damage Willpower
Frost Skill Damage Maximum Life
Pyromancy Skill Damage Life on Kill
Shock Skill Damage Damage
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning Total Armor
Ultimate Skill Damage
Damage Reduction
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Control Impaired Duration
Thorns
Back To Top

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Hands Affixes

Sorcerer Only Generic
Lightning Critical Strike Damage All Stats
Fire Damage Over Time Strength
Ranks of Chain Lightning Dexterity
Ranks of Charged Bolts Intelligence
Ranks of Fireball Willpower
Ranks of Frozen Orb Attack Speed
Ranks of Ice Shards Critical Strike Chance
Ranks of Incinerate Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit Chance
Overpower Damage
Damage to Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow
Back To Top

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Legs Affixes

  • Implicit
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds
    • While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource
Sorcerer Only Generic
Crackling Energy Damage All Stats
Ranks of Ball Lightning Strength
Ranks of Blizzard Dexterity
Ranks of Firewall Intelligence
Ranks of Meteor Willpower
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning Maximum Life
Healing Received
Total Armor
Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Damage Reduction
Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
Damage Reduction while Injured
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies
Potion Capacity
Potion Drop Rate
Thorns
Back To Top

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Feet Affixes

  • Implicit
    • +2 Max Evade Charges
    • Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second
    • Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second
Sorcerer Only Generic
Mana Cost Reduction All Stats
Crackling Energy Damage Strength
Ranks of Flame Shield Dexterity
Ranks of Frost Nova Intelligence
Ranks of Ice Armor Willpower
Ranks of Teleport Damage Reduction while Injured
Cold Resistance
Fire Resistance
Lightning Resistance
Poison Resistance
Shadow Resistance
Dodge Chance
Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies
Movement Speed
Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Slow Duration Reduction
Shrine Buff Duration
Back To Top

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Neck Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 18.5% Resistance to All Elements
Sorcerer Only Generic
Mana Cost Reduction Strength
Lucky Hit Chance while You Have a Barrier Dexterity
Conjuration Skill Damage Intelligence
Frost Skill Damage Willpower
Pyromancy Skill Damage Total Armor
Shock Skill Damage Cooldown Reduction
Ranks of All Conjuration Skills Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Ranks of All Defensive Skills Damage
Ranks of All Mastery Skills Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite
Ranks of the Conjuration Mastery Passive Ultimate Skill Damage
Ranks of the Devouring Blaze Passive Damage Reduction
Ranks of the Elemental Dominance Passive Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Ranks of the Endless Pyre Passive Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies
Ranks of the Glass Cannon Passive Damage Reduction while Injured
Ranks of the Hoarfrost Passive Dodge Chance
Ranks of the Icy Touch Passive Crowd Control Duration
Ranks of the Inner Flames Passive Control Impaired Duration Reduction
Ranks of the Permafrost Passive Slow Duration Reduction
Ranks of the Shocking Impact Passive Shrine Buff Duration
Movement Speed
Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
Thorns
Back To Top

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Rings Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.
Sorcerer Only Generic
Maximum Mana Maximum Life
Barrier Generation Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
Lightning Critical Strike Damage Resource Generation
Cold Damage Critical Strike Chance
Fire Damage Critical Strike Damage
Lightning Damage Lucky Hit Chance
Cracking Energy Damage Vulnerable Damage
Damage to Burning Enemies Overpower Damage
Damage to Chilled Enemies Damage Over Time
Damage to Frozen Enemies Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Back To Top

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Weapon Affixes

  • Implicit
    • Dagger: 20% Damage to Close Enemies
    • Wand: 10% Lucky Hit Chance
    • Staff: 35% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Sorcerer Only Generic
Intelligence All Stats
Lightning Critical Strike Damage Critical Strike Damage
Damage to Burning Enemies Overpower Damage
Damage to Chilled Enemies Vulnerable Damage
Damage to Frozen Enemies Damage Over Time
Damage to Close Enemies
Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Damage to Distant Enemies
Damage to Injured Enemies
Damage to Slowed Enemies
Damage to Stunned Enemies
Basic Skill Damage
Core Skill Damage
Ultimate Skill Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites
Back To Top

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Focus Affixes

  • Implicit
    • 7% Cooldown Reduction
Sorcerer Only Generic
Mana Cost Reduction All Stats
Barrier Generation Strength
Lucky Hit Chance while You Have a Barrier Dexterity
Crackling Energy Damage Intelligence
Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning Willpower
Healing Received
Life On Kill
Resource Generation
Cooldown Reduction
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Critical Strike Chance
Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
Lucky Hit Chance
Basic Skill Damage
Crowd Control Duration
Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal
Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource
Lucky Hit: Up to [X]% Chance to Slow
Back To Top

Leave a Reply