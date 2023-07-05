D4 | All Sorcerer Gear Affixes in Diablo 4

This post outlines all the normal gear affixes that can be seen randomly on items for each slot for the Sorcerer Class.

Diablo 4 Gear Affixes Explained

In Diablo 4, equipment can have 5 rarities, Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique. These items have different stat values known as Affixes. The affixes are chosen randomly from a pool of possible results, depending on your class. The exception to this rule are the Unique items, which always have the same affixes, but can roll different values for those affixes.

Rare and Legendary items have 4 random affixes on them. It is rare that all 4 affixes will be the preferred stat for your build, but you can change 1 of those stats to reroll a different one for a chance to have a better affix. This can be done at the Occultist from the Enchant Item Menu.

Implicit Affixes, those seen above the first line (as seen on Legs, Feet, Amulets, Rings, and Weapons) cannot be changed.

Legendary Affixes (the orange text), can be changed once, either through imprinting over an existing Legendary Affix, or by adding a Legendary Aspect to a Rare item.

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Helm Affixes

Sorcerer Only Generic Maximum Mana All Stats Barrier Generation Strength Lucky Hit Chance while You Have a Barrier Dexterity Ranks of Hydra Intelligence Ranks of Ice Blades Willpower Ranks of Lightning Spear Maximum Life Total Armor Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Healing Received Life On Kill Cooldown Reduction Basic Skill Attack Speed Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Crowd Control Duration

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Chest Affixes

Sorcerer Only Generic Barrier Generation All Stats Cold Damage Strength Fire Damage Dexterity Lightning Damage Intelligence Conjuration Skill Damage Willpower Frost Skill Damage Maximum Life Pyromancy Skill Damage Life on Kill Shock Skill Damage Damage Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning Total Armor Ultimate Skill Damage Damage Reduction Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Control Impaired Duration Thorns

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Hands Affixes

Sorcerer Only Generic Lightning Critical Strike Damage All Stats Fire Damage Over Time Strength Ranks of Chain Lightning Dexterity Ranks of Charged Bolts Intelligence Ranks of Fireball Willpower Ranks of Frozen Orb Attack Speed Ranks of Ice Shards Critical Strike Chance Ranks of Incinerate Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Lucky Hit Chance Overpower Damage Damage to Injured Enemies Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Heal Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore [X]% Primary Resource Lucky Hit: Up to a [X]% Chance to Slow

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Legs Affixes

Implicit While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 20% Maximum Life as Barrier While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30% Movement Speed for 2 Seconds While Injured, Your Potion Also Restores 20% Resource



Sorcerer Only Generic Crackling Energy Damage All Stats Ranks of Ball Lightning Strength Ranks of Blizzard Dexterity Ranks of Firewall Intelligence Ranks of Meteor Willpower Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning Maximum Life Healing Received Total Armor Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Damage Reduction Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies Damage Reduction while Injured Dodge Chance Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies Potion Capacity Potion Drop Rate Thorns

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Feet Affixes

Implicit +2 Max Evade Charges Evade Grants +50% Movement Speed for 1 Second Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8 Second



Sorcerer Only Generic Mana Cost Reduction All Stats Crackling Energy Damage Strength Ranks of Flame Shield Dexterity Ranks of Frost Nova Intelligence Ranks of Ice Armor Willpower Ranks of Teleport Damage Reduction while Injured Cold Resistance Fire Resistance Lightning Resistance Poison Resistance Shadow Resistance Dodge Chance Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies Movement Speed Movement Speed for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Slow Duration Reduction Shrine Buff Duration

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Neck Affixes

Implicit 18.5% Resistance to All Elements



Sorcerer Only Generic Mana Cost Reduction Strength Lucky Hit Chance while You Have a Barrier Dexterity Conjuration Skill Damage Intelligence Frost Skill Damage Willpower Pyromancy Skill Damage Total Armor Shock Skill Damage Cooldown Reduction Ranks of All Conjuration Skills Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies Ranks of All Defensive Skills Damage Ranks of All Mastery Skills Damage for 4 seconds After Killing an Elite Ranks of the Conjuration Mastery Passive Ultimate Skill Damage Ranks of the Devouring Blaze Passive Damage Reduction Ranks of the Elemental Dominance Passive Damage Reduction from Close Enemies Ranks of the Endless Pyre Passive Damage Reduction from Distance Enemies Ranks of the Glass Cannon Passive Damage Reduction while Injured Ranks of the Hoarfrost Passive Dodge Chance Ranks of the Icy Touch Passive Crowd Control Duration Ranks of the Inner Flames Passive Control Impaired Duration Reduction Ranks of the Permafrost Passive Slow Duration Reduction Ranks of the Shocking Impact Passive Shrine Buff Duration Movement Speed Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite Thorns

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Rings Affixes

Implicit 25% Resistance to any 2 Elements.



Sorcerer Only Generic Maximum Mana Maximum Life Barrier Generation Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently Lightning Critical Strike Damage Resource Generation Cold Damage Critical Strike Chance Fire Damage Critical Strike Damage Lightning Damage Lucky Hit Chance Cracking Energy Damage Vulnerable Damage Damage to Burning Enemies Overpower Damage Damage to Chilled Enemies Damage Over Time Damage to Frozen Enemies Damage to Close Enemies Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Damage to Distant Enemies Damage to Injured Enemies Damage to Slowed Enemies Damage to Stunned Enemies

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Weapon Affixes

Implicit Dagger: 20% Damage to Close Enemies Wand: 10% Lucky Hit Chance Staff: 35% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies



Sorcerer Only Generic Intelligence All Stats Lightning Critical Strike Damage Critical Strike Damage Damage to Burning Enemies Overpower Damage Damage to Chilled Enemies Vulnerable Damage Damage to Frozen Enemies Damage Over Time Damage to Close Enemies Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Damage to Distant Enemies Damage to Injured Enemies Damage to Slowed Enemies Damage to Stunned Enemies Basic Skill Damage Core Skill Damage Ultimate Skill Damage Lucky Hit: Up to [X] Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Focus Affixes

Implicit 7% Cooldown Reduction

