D4 | All Unique Items: Diablo 4

Unique Items in Diablo 4 are a class of their own in terms of rarity. This article goes over what unique items are and how they differ from other items, and provides a table with all unique items in D4 for every class. Unique items will come up seldom compared to other rarities, but their names and stat categories will be impactful.

Specific monsters have a chance to drop each Unique Item in Diablo 4. Therefore, if you are looking for a specific unique item, see the corresponding database page (linked within the table below) to see which monster specifically drops the item and where to find them.

Unique Items in Diablo 4 Explained

There are 5 rarities of items in Diablo 4. From least-rare to most-rare, they are listed here:

White – Normal Blue – Magic Yellow – Rare Orange – Legendary Brown / Gold – Unique

Typically, most items will be between Normal and Legendary, only gaining in rarity based on how many affixes they have slapped on them. The more affixes the item comes with, the higher the rarity rating. A legendary item is considered legendary because it has a Legendary Affix on it, which usually empowers or alters a skill of the character. All of these items have random affixes given each time they are dropped.

Unique items on the other hand, always have the same set of affixes on them every time. So when you get the “Waxing Gibbous” Unique axe for example, it will always have the same 4 affixes and legendary affix on it. The only thing that will change is the range of effectiveness of those affixes.

How Are Unique Items’ Affixes Calculated?

As mentioned previously, the Unique item’s static affixes will change only in their effectiveness. Using the same Waxing Gibbous example, it can generate anywhere between [0.015 – 40] Life on Kill. This range is determined by two factors:

Item Power Level Random Number Generated (RNG)

The Item Power means the most for this calculation. Each unique affix can roll a number within its range dependent on its item level. In the Life on Kill of the Waxing Gibbous example, if the item power is between 625-724 it can only roll between [10-25] Life on Kill. If the item power is 725 or higher, it can roll anywhere between [17-40] Life on Kill.

