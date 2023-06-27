D4 | All Unique Items: Diablo 4

Unique Items in Diablo 4 are a class of their own in terms of rarity. This article goes over what unique items are and how they differ from other items, and provides a table with all unique items in D4 for every class. Unique items will come up seldom compared to other rarities, but their names and stat categories will be impactful.

Specific monsters have a chance to drop each Unique Item in Diablo 4. Therefore, if you are looking for a specific unique item, see the corresponding database page (linked within the table below) to see which monster specifically drops the item and where to find them.

Barbarian
Druid
Necromancer
Rogue
Sorcerer
Generic

Unique Items in Diablo 4 Explained

There are 5 rarities of items in Diablo 4. From least-rare to most-rare, they are listed here:

  1. White – Normal
  2. Blue – Magic
  3. Yellow – Rare
  4. Orange – Legendary
  5. Brown / Gold  – Unique

Typically, most items will be between Normal and Legendary, only gaining in rarity based on how many affixes they have slapped on them.  The more affixes the item comes with, the higher the rarity rating. A legendary item is considered legendary because it has a Legendary Affix on it, which usually empowers or alters a skill of the character. All of these items have random affixes given each time they are dropped.

Unique items on the other hand, always have the same set of affixes on them every time. So when you get the “Waxing Gibbous” Unique axe for example, it will always have the same 4 affixes and legendary affix on it. The only thing that will change is the range of effectiveness of those affixes.

How Are Unique Items’ Affixes Calculated?

As mentioned previously, the Unique item’s static affixes will change only in their effectiveness. Using the same Waxing Gibbous example, it can generate anywhere between [0.015 – 40] Life on Kill. This range is determined by two factors:

  1. Item Power Level
  2. Random Number Generated (RNG)

The Item Power means the most for this calculation. Each unique affix can roll a number within its range dependent on its item level. In the Life on Kill of the Waxing Gibbous example, if the item power is between 625-724 it can only roll between [10-25] Life on Kill. If the item power is 725 or higher, it can roll anywhere between [17-40] Life on Kill.

All Barbarian Unique Items

Item Source Type Class
100,000 Steps Drop Unique Boots Barbarian
Ancients’ Oath Drop Unique Two-Handed Axe Druid, Barbarian
Battle Trance Drop Unique Amulet Barbarian
Doombringer Drop Unique Sword Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
Fields of Crimson Drop Unique Two-Handed Sword Barbarian
Gohr’s Devastating Grips Drop Unique Gloves Barbarian
Hellhammer Drop Unique Two-Handed Mace Druid, Barbarian
Overkill Drop Unique Two-Handed Mace Druid, Barbarian
Rage of Harrogath Drop Unique Chest Armor Barbarian
Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus Drop Unique Sword Barbarian
The Butcher’s Cleaver Drop Unique Axe Druid, Barbarian
The Grandfather Drop Unique Two-Handed Sword Barbarian, Necromancer
All Druid Unique Items

Item Source Type Class
Ancients’ Oath Drop Unique Two-Handed Axe Druid, Barbarian
Greatstaff of the Crone Drop Unique Staff Druid
Hellhammer Drop Unique Two-Handed Mace Druid, Barbarian
Hunter’s Zenith Drop Unique Ring Druid
Insatiable Fury Drop Unique Chest Armor Druid
Mad Wolf’s Glee Drop Unique Chest Armor Druid
Overkill Drop Unique Two-Handed Mace Druid, Barbarian
Storm’s Companion Drop Unique Pants Druid
Tempest Roar Drop Unique Helm Druid
The Butcher’s Cleaver Drop Unique Axe Druid, Barbarian
Vasily’s Prayer Drop Unique Helm Druid
Waxing Gibbous Drop Unique Axe Druid
All Necromancer Unique Items

Item Source Type Class
Black River Drop Unique Scythe Necromancer
Blood Artisan’s Cuirass Drop Unique Chest Armor Necromancer
Bloodless Scream Drop Unique Two-Handed Scythe Necromancer
Deathless Visage Drop Unique Helm Necromancer
Deathspeaker’s Pendant Drop Unique Amulet Necromancer
Doombringer Drop Unique Sword Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
Greaves of the Empty Tomb Drop Unique Boots Necromancer
Howl from Below Drop Unique Gloves Necromancer
Ring of Mendeln Drop Unique Ring Necromancer
The Grandfather Drop Unique Two-Handed Sword Barbarian, Necromancer
All Rogue Unique Items

Item Source Type Class
Asheara’s Khanjar Drop Unique Dagger Rogue
Condemnation Drop Unique Dagger Rogue
Cowl of the Nameless Drop Unique Helm Rogue
Doombringer Drop Unique Sword Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
Eyes in the Dark Drop Unique Pants Rogue
Grasp of Shadow Drop Unique Gloves Rogue
Skyhunter Drop Unique Bow Rogue
Windforce Drop Unique Bow Rogue
Word of Hakan Drop Unique Amulet Rogue
All Sorcerer Unique Items

Item Source Type Class
Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo Drop Unique Amulet Sorcerer
Esu’s Heirloom Drop Unique Boots Sorcerer
Flamescar Drop Unique Wand Sorcerer
Gloves of the Illuminator Drop Unique Gloves Sorcerer
Iceheart Brais Drop Unique Pants Sorcerer
Raiment of the Infinite Drop Unique Chest Armor Sorcerer
Staff of Endless Rage Drop Unique Staff Sorcerer
Staff of Lam Esen Drop Unique Staff Sorcerer
All Unique Items With No Class Restriction

Item Source Type Class
Andariel’s Visage Drop Unique Helm Any
Fists of Fate Drop Unique Gloves Any
Frostburn Drop Unique Gloves Any
Harlequin Crest Drop Unique Helm Any
Melted Heart of Selig Drop Unique Amulet Any
Mother’s Embrace Drop Unique Ring Any
Penitent Greaves Drop Unique Boots Any
Razorplate Drop Unique Chest Armor Any
Ring of Starless Skies Drop Unique Ring Any
Temerity Drop Unique Pants Any
