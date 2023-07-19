D4 | Aspect Of Splintering Energy | Diablo 4 Database

OFFENSIVE ASPECT OF SPLINTERING ENERGY Legendary Aspect Lightning Spear has a [41-50] % chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear when you cast it. Allowed Item Types: 1H Weapon

2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100%)

Gloves

Ring

Amulet (Power Increased by 50%) Sorcerer

Binds to Account on Pickup

Cannot Salvage

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear increased from 11-20% to 41-50%.

Aspect Of Splintering Energy is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Aspect Of Splintering Energy can only be used by the Sorcerer class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Aspect Of Splintering Energy Affix in Diablo 4

Aspect Of Splintering Energy can be unlocked in the Codex of Power by completing a specific challenge that will unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC. Player’s must complete the Crumbling Hekma in the Kehjistan Region.

During the campaign in Dry Steppes, you will need to complete the Guulrahn Slums dungeon within Jakha Basin.

Codex of Power: Aspect Of Splintering Energy

Aspect Of Splintering Energy Lightning Spear has a 41% chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear when you cast it. Sorcerer

The Aspect Of Splintering Energy Legendary Affix also has an entry in the Codex of Power. Note that when imprinting the Codex version on equipment can only result in the affix having the lowest values possible, as opposed to ones randomly found on loot, which can have a higher value.

Depending on your build, it’s almost always better to transfer an affix by extracting it from a legendary drop and imprinting it on your preffered item. This can be performed at the Occultist NPC using the Extract Aspect feature tab

