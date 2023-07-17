D4 | Aspect Of the Blurred Beast | Diablo 4 Database

OFFENSIVE ASPECT OF THE BLURRED BEAST Legendary Aspect While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned enemies instantly dealing [70 – 100] % of the Poisoning damage to them. Allowed Item Types: 1H Weapon

2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100%)

Gloves

Ring

Amulet (Power Increased by 50%) Druid

Binds to Account on Pickup

Cannot Salvage

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Damage increased from 60-90% to 70-100%”

Aspect Of the Blurred Beast is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Aspect Of the Blurred Beast can only be used by the Druid class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Aspect Of the Blurred Beast Affix in Diablo 4

Aspect Of the Blurred Beast can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Aspect Of the Blurred Beast there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.

Other Druid Affixes Available in Diablo 4

For a complete list of all the Druid Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:

D4 | All Druid Legendary Affixes: Diablo 4

D4 | All Generic Legendary Affixes: Diablo 4