D4 | Aspect Of The Umbral | Diablo 4 Database

RESOURCE ASPECT OF THE UMBRAL Legendary Aspect Restore [1 – 4] of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy. Allowed Item Types: Ring Generic

Aspect Of The Umbral is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Aspect Of The Umbral is a Generic Legendary Affix which means it can be used by any class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Aspect Of The Umbral Affix in Diablo 4

Aspect Of The Umbral can be unlocked in the Codex of Power by completing a specific challenge that will unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC. Player’s must complete the Champion’s Demise in the Dry Steppes Region.

If you want to obtain higher versions of the Aspect of the Umbral, you will need to find it on legendary ring drops. From a random legendary, you can find it to restore 2, 3 or 4 of the primary resource, rather than the 1 you get from the Codex.

A great way to have access to more legendary items will be to head to Helltides whenever they are active. Use the Helltide Mystery Chest guide to find the 175 cost chests. These will usually drop 3 or 4 legendaries at once. In these Helltides, you can run from event to event to complete as many as possible. This provides you will multiple ways to get more legendaries, and therefore more ways to obtain the Aspect of the Umbral:

Unlock Helltide Mystery Chests for 175 Cinders Complete Events for the ending chest and Murmuring Obols, to then turn in for more gear at the Purveyor of Curiosities Completing these events and chests gives amazing experience

Codex of Power: Aspect Of The Umbral

Aspect Of The Umbral Restore 1 of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy. Generic

The Aspect Of The Umbral Legendary Affix also has an entry in the Codex of Power. Note that when imprinting the Codex version on equipment can only result in the affix having the lowest values possible, as opposed to ones randomly found on loot, which can have a higher value.

Depending on your build, it’s almost always better to transfer an affix by extracting it from a legendary drop and imprinting it on your preffered item. This can be performed at the Occultist NPC using the Extract Aspect feature tab

Other Generic Affixes Available in Diablo 4

For a complete list of all the Generic Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:

