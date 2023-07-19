D4 | Aspect Of the Unbroken Tether | Diablo 4 Database

OFFENSIVE ASPECT OF THE UNBROKEN TETHER Legendary Aspect Chain Lightning has a [30-40] % chance to chain 2 additional times. Allowed Item Types: 1H Weapon

2H Weapon (Power Increased by 100%)

Gloves

Ring

Amulet (Power Increased by 50%) Sorcerer

Binds to Account on Pickup

Cannot Salvage

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Chance for additional Chain Lightning chains increased from 25-35% to 30-40.%

Aspect Of the Unbroken Tether is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Aspect Of the Unbroken Tether can only be used by the Sorcerer class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Aspect Of the Unbroken Tether Affix in Diablo 4

Aspect Of the Unbroken Tether can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Aspect Of the Unbroken Tether there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.

