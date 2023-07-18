D4 | Audacity Aspect | Diablo 4 Database

AUDACITY UTILITY ASPECT Legendary Aspect When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds. Allowed Item Types: Helm

Chest Armor

Gloves

Boots

Amulet (Power Increased by 50%)

Shield Generic

Binds to Account on Pickup

Cannot Salvage

Audacity Aspect is a Legendary Affix in Diablo 4 that has a chance to be found randomly on Legendary quality items. All Legendary Affixes share a table, meaning any Legendary item could have any of the Legendary affixes. Unique Items are the exception, they will always have a specific affix

Class Restrictions Audacity Aspect is a Generic Legendary Affix which means it can be used by any class.

In Diablo 4, the strength of affixes are randomly generated within a range of values. This is shown in [parenthesis] in tooltip above. For many affixes, the values that will be chosen are often either the minimum or the maximum of the range shown, but can also be set in specific increments (ex. 1%, 5%, etc.)

Where To Get Audacity Aspect Affix in Diablo 4

Audacity Aspect can only be found as a random drop on any Legendary Item in the game. Since there is no Codex of Power entry for Audacity Aspect there is no objective that can be met to unlock it for perpetual usage to extract and imprint at the Occultist NPC.

Other Generic Affixes Available in Diablo 4

For a complete list of all the Generic Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 check out these posts:

D4 | All Generic Legendary Affixes: Diablo 4