D4 | Best Rogue Builds In Diablo 4

In this comprehensive guide we will go over the best Rogue builds in Diablo 4! Whether you prefer the sneaky and explosive tactics of the Trap Rogue, lightning-fast blade maneuvers from the Twisting Blades Rogue, or long-range precision strikes of Penetrating Shot Rogue, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will delve into clear and concise details for each of these three remarkable Rogue builds without the fluff.
Take note that Diablo 4 offers a vast selection of customization options across its diverse game systems, placing emphasis on individuality and the liberty to play according to your preferences. While our focus lies in optimizing the Rogue’s abilities and providing an exceptional gameplay experience, it is crucial to prioritize personal enjoyment and satisfaction above all else. Within this guide, feel empowered to explore and adapt your character to perfectly match your distinct playstyle. Our objective is to equip you with a thorough comprehension of these Rogue builds, empowering you to carve your own path in the vast realm of Diablo 4.
Best Diablo 4 Rogue Builds
|Trap Rogue
|Twisting Blades Rogue
|Penetrating Shot Rogue
Click the icon above to jump to each section for key details on how to make each build.
Trap Rogue
Skills for Trap Rogue
|Skill 1
|Skill 2
|Skill 3
|Skill 4
|Basic
|Core
|Poison Trap
|Death Trap
|Dash
|Concealment
|Puncture
|Twisting Blades
The Trap Rogue build doubles down on the Trap skills offering excellent AoE damage and decent single-target damage. Follow the skill priority rotation below:
- Use Concealment to position yourself near the targets.
- Use 4 Poison Traps.
- Use Death Trap to reset cooldowns for more trap placements.
- Use Dash for damage, control, and/or mobility.
- Use Twisting Blades when traps are on cooldown and you have energy.
- Use Puncture if nothing else is available
Trap Rogue Specialization:
Use the Preparation Specialization to reduce the time between cooldowns to get more traps out.
Best Aspects for Trap Rogue
Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.
- Blast-Trapper’s Aspect
- Edgemaster’s Aspect
- Opportunist’s Aspect
- Infiltrator’s Aspect
- Smiting Aspect
- Rapid Aspect
- Aspect Of The Expectant
- Accelerating Aspect
- Mangler’s Aspect
- Aspect Of Disobedience
- Cheat’s Aspect
- Ravenous Aspect
- Vengeful Aspect
Best Uniques for Trap Rogue
These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:
Trap Rogue Stat Priority
The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Trap Rogues, follow the stat priority below:
- High DPS Weapon, Crit Strike Damage, Vulnerable Damage, Attack Speed, Trap Skill Damage
- Dexterity > Intelligence > Strength > Willpower
- Trap Cooldown Reduction, Cooldown Reduction
- +Ranks to Poison Trap.
For Gems, use these ones in each slot:
- Armor: Ruby or Topaz
- Jewelry: Diamond
- Weapon: Emerald or Amethyst
Best Glyphs for Trap Rogue
Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Trap Rogue:
- Chip
- Exploit
- Control
- Canny
- Snare
- Ambush
- Combat
Twisting Blades Rogue
Skills for Twisting Blades Rogue
|Skill 1
|Skill 2
|Skill 3
|Skill 4
|Skill 5
|Core
|Dash
|Shadow Step
|Concealment
|Shadow Imbuement
|Dark Shroud
|Twisting Blades
The Twisting Blades Rogue build is all about powering up the Core skill to deal tremendous burst damage clearing packs of mobs and elites in very few hits. Follow the skill priority rotation below:
- Use Concealment and Shadow Imbuement in preparation to strike.
- Use Twisting Blades as the primary damage source.
- Use Dash and Shadow Step for damage, control, and/or mobility.
- Use Dark Shroud for more defense (alternatively, use Puncture with the Combo Points Specialization if unable to generate enough energy and combo points for steps 1-2)
- For long single-target fights: steps 1, Puncture 3 times, step 2, then repeat.
Twisting Blades Rogue Specialization:
Use the Inner Sight Specialization to gain Energy to spam Twisting Blades.
Best Aspects for Twisting Blades Rogue
Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.
- Bladedancer’s Aspect
- Edgemaster’s Aspect
- Aspect Of The Expectant
- Ravenous Aspect
- Rapid Aspect
- Aspect Of The Umbral
- Accelerating Aspect
- Aspect Of Retribution
- Vengeful Aspect
- Aspect Of Disobedience
- Exploiter’s Aspect
- Mangler’s Aspect
- Aspect Of Might
- Cheat’s Aspect
Best Uniques for Twisting Blades Rogue
These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:
Twisting Blades Rogue Stat Priority
The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Twisting Blades Rogues, follow the stat priority below:
- High DPS weapon, Vulnerable Damage, Attack Speed, Critical Strike Damage
- Dexterity > Strength > Intelligence > Willpower
- Cooldown Reduction, Energy Cost Reduction
- +Ranks to Twisting Blades.
For Gems, use these ones in each slot:
- Armor: Ruby or Topaz
- Jewelry: Skull or Diamond
- Weapon: Emerald
Best Glyphs for Twisting Blades Rogue
Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Twisting Blades Rogue:
- Turf
- Exploit
- Control
- Closer
- Combat
- Ambush
- Chip
Penetrating Shot Rogue
Skills for Penetrating Shot Rogue
|Skill 1
|Skill 2
|Skill 3
|Skill 4
|Basic
|Core
|Poison Imbuement
|Dark Shroud
|Shadow Step
|Poison Trap
|Puncture
|Penetrating Shot
The Penetrating Shot Rogue is the perfect ranged marksman side of the rogue class, offering a nuking strategy safe and away from the targets. Follow the skill priority rotation below:
- Use Shadow Step to stun targets and position yourself.
- Keep enemies Poisoned with Poison Imbuement or Poison Trap.
- Use 3x Puncture
- UsePenetrating Shot.
- Use Dark Shroud to mitigate damage either before a big fight or to gain increased mobility.
Penetrating Shot Rogue Specialization:
Use the Combo Points Specialization for optimally increasing damage for Penetrating Shot.
Best Aspects for Penetrating Shot Rogue
Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.
- Trickshot Aspect
- Smiting Aspect
- Aspect Of The Umbral
- Edgemaster’s Aspect
- Aspect Of The Expectant
- Rapid Aspect
- Accelerating Aspect
- Ravenous Aspect
- Aspect Of Corruption
- Aspect Of Disobedience
- Aspect Of Explosive Verve
- Exploiter’s Aspect
- Aspect Of Quickening Fog
- Aspect Of Might
- Cheat’s Aspect
- Ghostwalker Aspect
Best Uniques for Penetrating Shot Rogue
These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:
Penetrating Shot Rogue Stat Priority
The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Penetrating Shot Rogues, follow the stat priority below:
- High DPS weapon, Vulnerable Damage, Basic Attack Speed, Attack Speed,
- Intelligence = Willpower > Dexterity >> Strength
- Movement Speed, Energy Cost Reduction, Resource Generation
- +Ranks to Penetrating Shot
For Gems, use these ones in each slot:
- Armor: Ruby, Topaz
- Jewelry: Diamond
- Weapon: Emerald
Best Glyphs for Penetrating Shot Rogue
Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Penetrating Shot Rogue:
- Exploit
- Control
- Canny
- Snare
- Ambush
- Chip
- Combat