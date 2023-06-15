D4 | Best Rogue Builds In Diablo 4

In this comprehensive guide we will go over the best Rogue builds in Diablo 4! Whether you prefer the sneaky and explosive tactics of the Trap Rogue, lightning-fast blade maneuvers from the Twisting Blades Rogue, or long-range precision strikes of Penetrating Shot Rogue, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will delve into clear and concise details for each of these three remarkable Rogue builds without the fluff.

Take note that Diablo 4 offers a vast selection of customization options across its diverse game systems, placing emphasis on individuality and the liberty to play according to your preferences. While our focus lies in optimizing the Rogue’s abilities and providing an exceptional gameplay experience, it is crucial to prioritize personal enjoyment and satisfaction above all else. Within this guide, feel empowered to explore and adapt your character to perfectly match your distinct playstyle. Our objective is to equip you with a thorough comprehension of these Rogue builds, empowering you to carve your own path in the vast realm of Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Rogue Builds

Trap Rogue

Skills for Trap Rogue

The Trap Rogue build doubles down on the Trap skills offering excellent AoE damage and decent single-target damage. Follow the skill priority rotation below:

Trap Rogue Specialization:

Use the Preparation Specialization to reduce the time between cooldowns to get more traps out.

Best Aspects for Trap Rogue

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Trap Rogue

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Trap Rogue Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Trap Rogues, follow the stat priority below:

High DPS Weapon, Crit Strike Damage, Vulnerable Damage, Attack Speed, Trap Skill Damage Dexterity > Intelligence > Strength > Willpower Trap Cooldown Reduction, Cooldown Reduction +Ranks to Poison Trap.

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Ruby or Topaz

Jewelry: Diamond

Weapon: Emerald or Amethyst

Best Glyphs for Trap Rogue

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Trap Rogue:

Chip

Exploit

Control

Canny

Snare

Ambush

Combat

Twisting Blades Rogue

Skills for Twisting Blades Rogue

The Twisting Blades Rogue build is all about powering up the Core skill to deal tremendous burst damage clearing packs of mobs and elites in very few hits. Follow the skill priority rotation below:

Twisting Blades Rogue Specialization:

Use the Inner Sight Specialization to gain Energy to spam Twisting Blades.

Best Aspects for Twisting Blades Rogue

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Twisting Blades Rogue

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Twisting Blades Rogue Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Twisting Blades Rogues, follow the stat priority below:

High DPS weapon, Vulnerable Damage, Attack Speed, Critical Strike Damage Dexterity > Strength > Intelligence > Willpower Cooldown Reduction, Energy Cost Reduction +Ranks to Twisting Blades.

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Ruby or Topaz

Jewelry: Skull or Diamond

Weapon: Emerald

Best Glyphs for Twisting Blades Rogue

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Twisting Blades Rogue:

Turf

Exploit

Control

Closer

Combat

Ambush

Chip

Penetrating Shot Rogue

Skills for Penetrating Shot Rogue

The Penetrating Shot Rogue is the perfect ranged marksman side of the rogue class, offering a nuking strategy safe and away from the targets. Follow the skill priority rotation below:

Penetrating Shot Rogue Specialization:

Use the Combo Points Specialization for optimally increasing damage for Penetrating Shot.

Best Aspects for Penetrating Shot Rogue

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Penetrating Shot Rogue

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Penetrating Shot Rogue Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Penetrating Shot Rogues, follow the stat priority below:

High DPS weapon, Vulnerable Damage, Basic Attack Speed, Attack Speed, Intelligence = Willpower > Dexterity >> Strength Movement Speed, Energy Cost Reduction, Resource Generation +Ranks to Penetrating Shot

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Ruby, Topaz

Jewelry: Diamond

Weapon: Emerald

Best Glyphs for Penetrating Shot Rogue

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Penetrating Shot Rogue:

Exploit

Control

Canny

Snare

Ambush

Chip

Combat

