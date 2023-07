Bestial Rampage Key Passive After being a Werewolf for 2.5 seconds, gain 25% Attack Speed for 15 seconds. After being a Werebear for 2.5 seconds, deal 30% increased damage for 15 seconds. Damage

Druid

Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Attack Speed Bonus increased from 20% to 25%. Damage Bonus increased from 20% to 30%.”



Bestial Rampage is a Druid skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Key Passive Skills Node in the Druid skill tree.