D4 | Blizzard | Sorcerer Skill | Diablo 4

Blizzard Mastery Resources: Mana Cost: 40

Cooldown (Seconds):

Lucky Hit Chance: 33%

Summon a frigid blizzard that deals 130% damage and continuously Chills enemies for 18% over 8 seconds. Cold Damage

Sorcerer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Wizard’s Blizzard Core Skill Mana cost reduction increased from 10% to 20%.”

Blizzard is a Sorcerer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Mastery Skills Node in the Sorcerer skill tree.

Blizzard Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Blizzard skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Blizzard, which states: Blizzard’s duration is increased by 2 seconds.

Enhanced Blizzard Blizzard deals 25% increased damage to Frozen enemies. Sorcerer

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Mage’s Blizzard and Wizard’s Blizzard, and only one can be chosen at a time.

Mage’s Blizzard When cast above 50 Mana, Blizzard’s duration is increased by 4 seconds. Sorcerer Wizard’s Blizzard While you have an active Blizzard, your Core Skills cost 20% less Mana. Sorcerer

Blizzard Enchantment

At Level 15, players can choose a specialization after completing the “Legacy of the Magi” Questline in Nevesk. This allows players to choose an Enchantment Slot which alters the effect of their skill. An additional Enchantment slot becomes available at At Level 30.