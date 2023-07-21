D4 | Blood Lance | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

|
Blood Lance
Core
Resources: Essence Cost: 15
Physical Damage
Necromancer
Blood Lance is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.
Blood Lance Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Blood Lance skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Blood Lance, which states: Blood Lance Pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 15% reduced damage to subsequent enemies after the first.
|
Enhanced Blood Lance
Blood Lance Pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies after the first.
Necromancer
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Paranormal Blood Lance and Supernatural Blood Lance, and only one can be chosen at a time.
|
Paranormal Blood Lance
While at least 2 enemies or a Boss are affected by Blood Lance, you gain 15% Attack Speed and Blood Lance’s Essence cost is reduced by 3.
Necromancer
|
Supernatural Blood Lance
After casting Blood Lance 6 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.
Necromancer
Patch Note History
- Updated June 3, 2023: Patch 1.0.2d – “Damage increased from 67.5% to 80%.”
- Updated June 27, 2023: Patch 1.0.3 – “Supernatural Blood Lance Overpower requirement reduced from 8 to 6 casts.”
- Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Enhanced Blood Lance damage reduction for piercing reduced from 15% to 10%.”