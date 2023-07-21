D4 | Blood Lance | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

Blood Lance Core Resources: Essence Cost: 15

Lucky Hit Chance: 33%

Throw a blood lance that lingers in an enemy for 3 seconds, dealing 80% damage to the enemy and all other lanced enemies. Physical Damage

Necromancer

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Enhanced Blood Lance damage reduction for piercing reduced from 15% to 10%.”

Blood Lance is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.

Blood Lance Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Blood Lance skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Blood Lance.

Enhanced Blood Lance Blood Lance Pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies after the first. Necromancer

The second modifier is a choice between two options, Paranormal Blood Lance and Supernatural Blood Lance, and only one can be chosen at a time.