D4 | Blood Surge | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

Blood Surge
Core
Resources: Essence Cost: 30
Physical Damage
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Enhanced Blood Surge Healing increased from 2.5% to 3% of Maximum Life.”
Blood Surge is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Core Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.
Blood Surge Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Blood Surge skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Enhanced Blood Surge, which states: Blood Surge heals you for 2.5% of your maximum Life when drawing blood from enemies. If 4 or more enemies are drawn from, then heal for an additional 2.5% of your maximum Life.
Enhanced Blood Surge
Blood Surge heals you for 3% of your maximum Life when drawing blood from enemies. If 4 or more enemies are drawn from, then heal for an additional 2.5% of your maximum Life.
The second modifier is a choice between two options, Paranormal Blood Surge and Supernatural Blood Surge, and only one can be chosen at a time.
Paranormal Blood Surge
If an enemy is damaged by Blood Surge’s nova while you are Healthy, then gain 1 stack of Overwhelming Blood. When you have 5 stacks of Overwhelming Blood, your next Blood Surge Overpowers.
Supernatural Blood Surge
Each time an enemy is hit by Blood Surge’s nova, you are Fortified for 1% Base Life. While you are Fortified for over 50% of your Maximum Life, Blood Surge deals 20% increased damage.
