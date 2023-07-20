D4 | Blood Wave | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

|
Blood Wave
Ultimate
Physical Damage
Necromancer
Blood Wave is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Ultimate Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.
Blood Wave Modifiers
Players can select upgrades to the Blood Wave skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Prime Blood Wave, which states: Blood Wave Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds.
|
Prime Blood Wave
Blood Wave Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds.
|
Supreme Blood Wave
Blood Wave leaves behind 3 Blood Orbs as it travels.
Patch Note History
- Updated June 3, 2023 – Patch 1.0.2d – “Damage increased from 90% to 120%.”
- Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Supreme Blood Wave leaves behind Blood Orbs earlier in its path.”