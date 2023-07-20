D4 | Blood Wave | Necromancer Skill | Diablo 4

Blood Wave Ultimate Resources:

Cooldown (Seconds): 50

Lucky Hit Chance: 30%

Conjure a tidal wave of blood that deals 120% damage and knocks enemies back. Physical Damage

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Supreme Blood Wave leaves behind Blood Orbs earlier in its path.”

Blood Wave is a Necromancer skill in Diablo 4. It is found under the Ultimate Skills Node in the Necromancer skill tree.

Blood Wave Modifiers

Players can select upgrades to the Blood Wave skill via a number of upgrades. The first modifier is a single option, Prime Blood Wave, which states: Blood Wave Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds.

Patch Note History