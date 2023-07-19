D4 | Bloodless Scream | Diablo 4 Database

|
Bloodless Scream
Unique Two-Handed Scythe
500 Item Power
702 Damage Per Second
+16 Life On Kill
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage to Chilled Enemies
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage to Frozen Enemies
+[4.5 – 8.0]% Darkness Skill Damage
[17.5 – 28.0]% Cold Resistance
Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 40%.Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate [7-10] additional Essence against Frozen targets.
Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Essence gained increased from 2-5 to 7-10.”
Bloodless Scream is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.
Class Restrictions
Bloodless Scream can be equipped by these classes: Necromancer
Bloodless Scream Stats At Different Item Power Levels
In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Bloodless Scream attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.
|Affix
|0+
|150+
|340+
|460+
|625+
|725+
|+[X] Life On Kill
|[1.5]
|[1.6]
|[1.8]
|[2]
|[2.4]
|[3.4]
|+[X]% Darkness Skill Damage
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|+[X]% Damage to Chilled Enemies
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|+[X]% Damage to Freeze Enemies
|[1-2]
|[2-4.5]
|[3-6]
|[4.5-8]
|[5-10]
|[7-14]
|[X]% Cold Resistance
|[4.5-7.5]
|[9.5-17]
|[13-22]
|[17.5-28]
|[19.5-34.5]
|[24.5-45.5]