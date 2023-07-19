D4 | Bloodless Scream | Diablo 4 Database

Bloodless Scream Unique Two-Handed Scythe

500 Item Power 702 Damage Per Second

+16 Life On Kill

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage to Chilled Enemies

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Damage to Frozen Enemies

+[4.5 – 8.0]% Darkness Skill Damage

[17.5 – 28.0]% Cold Resistance

Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 40% .Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate [7-10] additional Essence against Frozen targets.

Updated July 18, 2023: Patch 1.1 – “Essence gained increased from 2-5 to 7-10.”

Bloodless Scream is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It can be found as a very rare drop in Nightmare difficulty and higher.

Class Restrictions Bloodless Scream can be equipped by these classes: Necromancer

Bloodless Scream Stats At Different Item Power Levels

In Diablo 4, the strength of items is determined by the Item Power which is indicated in the tooltip. The range of values for Bloodless Scream attributes increase at set intervals outlined below.